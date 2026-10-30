AI Coding with Live Exchange Rates

AI coding tools can use Exchangeratesapi to replace outdated hardcoded currency values with accurate, up-to-date exchange rates.

- APILayerAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ask an AI coding assistant for a currency converter, and the first draft can arrive with the rate already written in, as a fixed number such as 1.08 for euros to US dollars. The model took that number from its training data. It describes the market on a day that has already passed, and nothing in the code records which day.The code runs. Tests written against the same constant pass. The converted totals look right, so the line ships. From then on, every price, invoice and refund it touches uses that one rate, while the market moves every trading day.Given a rate service and a key, the same assistant writes the request. What it lacks is the rate itself, because no model holds today's market.Exchangeratesapi supplies that rate. It covers more than 170 world currencies, draws on more than 15 exchange rate sources, and returns both the latest rates and the rates for any date back to 1999. Each response carries the date and time the rates were collected, so the code can record which day each price was converted at. This exchange rate API helps developers integrate live and historical currency data into AI-generated applications.To keep rates out of generated code, give the assistant one rule in the project's instructions file:Never write an exchange rate into code. Fetch it from Exchangeratesapi at runtime, and treat a failed request as an error rather than a reason to fall back to a constant.Exchangeratesapi works alongside the rest of the APILayer suite. IPstack turns a visitor's IP address into geolocation, including the local currency code, and Exchangeratesapi turns that code into a rate. IPstack also ships a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server that AI assistants and agents can call directly, and more MCP servers across the suite are coming.Developers can test Exchangeratesapi on the free plan at .About APILayerAPILayer runs a suite of APIs for developers, including IPstack, Weatherstack, Userstack, Exchangeratesapi, Currencylayer, Aviationstack, and Marketstack.

Emiliano Trozzi

APIlayer

+1 512-226-8080

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AI Coding Assistants Still Hardcode Exchange Rates in Generated Code News Provided By APIlayer October 30, 2026, 18:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, IT Industry, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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