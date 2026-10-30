Delay Compensation Claims Depend On Actual Historical Flight Data

A claim turns on the time the flight actually arrived. Aviationstack looks up past flights by date, with the actual times and the delay in minutes on record.

- APILayerAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- EU Regulation 261/2004 covers passengers on flights that leave the EU, and on EU airlines flying into it. As the Court of Justice of the European Union has applied it, a passenger whose flight reaches its final destination three or more hours late can be owed compensation. The amount is 250, 400 or 600 euros, depending on the distance. The exception is a delay caused by extraordinary circumstances.A claim can come in long after the flight. Depending on the country, the time limit for bringing one runs from one year to several. By then, the easiest record to find is the schedule on the booking.The schedule settles nothing. Eligibility depends on what happened on the day: when the plane arrived, and whether the flight was canceled or diverted. For the delay, the same court counts arrival from the moment at least one of the aircraft's doors opens, not from touchdown. A claims tool that knows only the booking has the planned times and the passenger's memory of the rest.Aviationstack keeps the record of what happened. Its historical flights lookup takes a flight number and a date and returns the same record as a live flight. That record shows the final status, whether landed, canceled or diverted. For the departure and the arrival, it adds the scheduled, estimated and actual times, the runway times listed separately, and the delay in minutes. Its dataset spans more than 13,000 airlines and 10,000 airports.With that record, a claims tool compares the actual arrival with the scheduled one and reads the status for a cancellation or a diversion. An AI assistant drafting the claim letter can cite the recorded times in place of the passenger's estimate. Whether extraordinary circumstances apply remains a separate judgment. The flight record settles the times.Past flights stay available for a rolling window of recent months, and claim deadlines can outlast it. A claims tool can save the flight record as soon as a claim comes in, so the evidence stays with the case for as long as the case is open. A travel app that already knows its users' flights can save each record on the day the flight lands, before anyone has filed a claim.Aviationstack is part of the APILayer suite. Weatherstack, also in the suite, returns the weather for any past day, and each Aviationstack airport record carries the latitude and longitude it needs. Together they add the conditions at the airport on the day of the flight to the case file.Developers can test Aviationstack on the free plan at . Historical flight lookups start on the Basic plan.About APILayerAPILayer runs a suite of APIs for developers, including IPstack, Weatherstack, Userstack, Exchangeratesapi, Currencylayer, Aviationstack and Marketstack.

Emiliano Trozzi

APIlayer

+1 512-226-8080

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Delay Compensation Claims Depend on Actual Historical Flight Data News Provided By APIlayer October 30, 2026, 18:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, IT Industry, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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