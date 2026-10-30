Veteran Champion To Sing National Anthem As Virginia's Super Bowl Of Bodybuilding Honors The Military On Nov. 7

Where it started: Corry Matthews in her early bodybuilding days.

NPC MaxxMuscle Virginia competitors on stage. Organizers say every athlete has a story behind the physique.

Corry Matthews celebrates with an athlete on stage. Her shows are known for an athlete-first experience.

NPC Mid-Atlantic Open & Armed Forces Show and NPC Virginia State Show bring athletes, service dogs and military families to Woodbridge ahead of Veterans Day

WOODBRIDGE, VA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A military veteran who won an overall bodybuilding title earlier this year will open the region's biggest bodybuilding event of the season by singing the National Anthem. The NPC Mid-Atlantic Open & Armed Forces Show and the NPC Virginia State Show take place Saturday, Nov. 7, at Gar-Field High School in Woodbridge, just days before Veterans Day.Presented by NPC MaxxMuscle Virginia, the two-shows-in-one event is the organization's largest of the year and a national qualifier, so top finishers can earn their way to a national stage. Athletes compete in men's bodybuilding, classic physique, men's physique, women's physique, figure, wellness, bikini and fit model, in divisions from teen and "true novice" (athletes entering their very first NPC contest) to masters and open. Men's prejudging begins at 9 a.m., women's prejudging at 11 a.m., and finals at 3 p.m."For us, this show is the Super Bowl of our competition season," said Corry Matthews, who co-promotes the show with Stacia Kelly. "It's where we bring everything together. Incredible athletes, first-time competitors coming back for a bigger stage, and a celebration of the military community that means so much to us."Matthews knows the stage from both sides. She earned her IFBB pro card in 2006 and competed as an IFBB professional bodybuilder, holds a master's degree in sports medicine, and has spent 30 years coaching fitness and nutrition. Today she specializes in helping women over 40 build strength, energy and confidence through midlife.A tribute to those who serveMatthews was raised in a military family, and honoring those who serve is at the heart of the event. The show celebrates active-duty service members, veterans and the sacrifices of military families. Its Armed Forces divisions are open to service members, their spouses and dependents, and are free to enter with any other registration. Service dogs will also be at the event as part of its recognition of the military community.The person behind the physiqueThe show also does something few bodybuilding competitions do: it publishes a digital magazine telling competitors' personal stories, including the work they've put in, the obstacles they've overcome and what stepping on stage means to them."What makes this show special isn't just what happens under the stage lights. It's the people and the stories behind them," Matthews said. "Every competitor has a reason they're there, and we want them to know that we see them, appreciate them, and are proud to give them a stage."A different kind of show, run by womenIn an industry where few shows are run by women, Matthews and Kelly have built NPC MaxxMuscle Virginia into a home for athletes at every level. Along with the November show, they produce the NPC MaxxMuscle Virginia Classic each April, their longest-running show, and NPC Clash of the Titans, an all-natural competition. They're known for an athlete-first experience: detailed information shared well in advance, quick answers to questions, resources for first-time competitors, and a welcoming approach backstage. Athletes preparing for the Nov. 7 show have thanked the team for that level of detail."We want to put on an incredible competition, absolutely," Matthews said. "But we also want every athlete to walk away saying, 'That was one of the best shows I've ever been part of.' That's what we work toward every single time."Spectators are welcome. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. for prejudging and 2:30 p.m. for finals. Tickets are available online, with discounted cash tickets and kids' tickets (ages 3 to 12) sold at the door.Event details:.What: NPC Mid-Atlantic Open & Armed Forces Show and NPC Virginia State Show, a national qualifier presented by NPC MaxxMuscle Virginia.When: Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. Men's prejudging at 9 a.m., women's prejudging at 11 a.m., finals at 3 p.m. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m..Where: Gar-Field High School, 14000 Smoketown Road, Woodbridge, VA 22192.Highlights: National Anthem performed by a military veteran and overall champion Kassandra Gardner, service dogs, Armed Forces divisions for service members and their families, and a digital magazine of competitor stories.Tickets: Available online at Discounted cash and kids' tickets (ages 3 to 12) at the door..Media: Interviews with Corry Matthews, Stacia Kelly, the veteran anthem performer Kassandra Gardner and first-time competitors are available on request.About Corry MatthewsCorry Matthews is a fitness, nutrition and hormone health expert with 30 years of experience, a master's degree in sports medicine, and an IFBB pro card earned in 2006. A former IFBB professional bodybuilder raised in a military family, she co-promotes NPC MaxxMuscle Virginia competitions with Stacia Kelly and coaches women over 40 through midlife changes in strength, metabolism and confidence. Learn more at corrymatthews.About NPC MaxxMuscle VirginiaNPC MaxxMuscle Virginia, led by promoters Corry Matthews and Stacia Kelly, produces NPC bodybuilding and physique competitions in Northern Virginia, including the NPC MaxxMuscle Virginia Classic each April, NPC Clash of the Titans and the NPC Mid-Atlantic Open & Armed Forces Show. The NPC (National Physique Committee) is the amateur division of the IFBB Pro League. Learn more at mmvanpc.

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Veteran Champion to Sing National Anthem as Virginia's "Super Bowl" of Bodybuilding Honors the Military on Nov. 7 News Provided By n/a October 30, 2026, 18:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Military Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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