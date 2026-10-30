TGTX Stock Hits Fresh 52-Week High Ahead Of Earnings Amid Buyout Buzz



According to data from Fiscal AI, analysts forecast roughly $0.36 in earnings per share and about $245 million in revenue.

In late August, rumors emerged that a U.S. biopharma with a market cap between $20 billion and $40 billion may be interested in acquiring TG Therapeutics; the company didn't confirm the rumors. Besides commercializing intravenous Briumvi, TG is also testing a subcutaneous version of the drug and a CAR-T therapy azer-cel.

Shares of TG Therapeutics (TGTX) jumped on Friday, setting a new 52-week high, advancing a multi-day climb ahead of the company's third-quarter earnings and amid buyout rumors.

The stock was trading 5% higher at the time of writing.

TGTX's Upcoming Earnings

Investors are now focused on the company's projected third-quarter 2026 results, estimated for Monday, November 2. The company has not confirmed the date.

According to data from Fiscal AI, analysts forecast roughly $0.36 in earnings per share and about $245 million in revenue. In the prior quarter, the company beat revenue expectations but missed on EPS while raising full-year guidance on BRIUMVI sales.

BRIUMVI is the company's sole approved product indicated for adults with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis, a chronic, autoimmune disease of the central nervous system causing nerve damage. It is given as a one-hour intravenous infusion every 24 weeks after the initial doses and has gained regulatory clearance in the United States and several other markets. Recent quarterly results showed continued double-digit sequential growth in U.S. net sales, supporting raised annual revenue targets near $950 million globally.

TG Therapeutics' Pipeline Updates

Besides commercializing intravenous Briumvi, TG is also testing a subcutaneous version of the drug and a CAR-T therapy, azer-cel.

On October 23, the company presented early-stage data for azer-cel in progressive multiple sclerosis at the MSToronto2026 meeting. In 26 treated participants, the regimen showed no high-grade CAR-T toxicities. Among evaluable patients, 89% had stable or improved disability scores at day 90, with evidence of B-cell depletion in blood and cerebrospinal fluid.

According to data from Koyfin, seven of eight analysts covering TGTX rate it 'Buy' or higher, while one rates it 'Strong Sell.' The stock has a 12-month average price target of $69.71, representing a potential upside of over 10% from the stock's last close.

In late August, rumors emerged that a U.S. biopharma with a market cap between $20 billion and $40 billion may be interested in acquiring TG Therapeutics. The company didn't confirm the rumors.

How Did Stocktwits Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TGTX stock jumped from 'bullish' to 'extremely bullish' territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at 'high' levels.

A Stocktwits user voiced anticipation for a buyout for $15-$20 billion, noting that he is“not convinced, but it is possible.” He also highlighted the strong addressable market for Briumvi, once the subcutaneous version of the drug is also approved. Currently, only the intravenous version is commercially available; the subcutaneous version is in late-stage development.

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Another user, however, pinned the rally to good earnings instead of buyout anticipation.

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TGTX has more than doubled year-to-date.

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