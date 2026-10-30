Hong Kong Disneyland Brings Halloween Treats To The Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival For The First Time
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>Taking fan-favorite treats to the city, Building Excitement for the Ultimate Halloween Celebration at Booonus Wicked Night PartyHONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 October 2026 – From October 29 to November 1, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort (HKDL) is participating in the annual“Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival”, organized by the Hong Kong Tourism Board. For four consecutive days, HKDL will offer a selection of park-exclusive Halloween treats to the city, adding distinctive Disney storytelling and creativity to Hong Kong's mega event tourism experience.
Visitors can embrace the Disney Halloween spirit in the city before joining HKDL's Booonus Wicked Night Party on October 30 and 31 for one last chance to enjoy the ultimate Halloween celebration.
Manfred Wong, Director, Food & Beverage, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, said,“At HKDL, we combine Disney storytelling and seasonal creativity to create distinctive dining experiences. By joining the“Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival”, we are showcasing some of our park-exclusive Halloween flavors into the city, extending the taste of HKDL's creative seasonal offerings beyond the park to more locals and visitors at one of Hong Kong's signature culinary events.”
Visitors can enjoy a selection of popular Disney treats at the event, including the Nightmare Before Christmas Glowing special drink, Mickey Halloween Cookie, and Halloween-themed Caramel Popcorn. Beyond the Halloween-themed treats, guests can also savor park favorites such as turkey leg and Lotso Waffle Sandwich, paired with wines available at the festival for a uniquely Disney take on the“Wine & Dine” experience. Guests who purchase any item at the HKDL booth will also receive a HK$100 dining voucher, redeemable upon spending HK$500 at designated hotel restaurants at the resort, extending the“Wine & Dine” experience at the resort.
Creep Deeper at the Booonus Night Party
The Halloween treats in the city are just the beginning. Hong Kong Disneyland will extend its park hours on October 30 and 31, giving locals and visitors one last chance to indulge in wicked fun at the The Booonus Night Party . Guests dressing their worst for the Booonus Night Party can head to the Clopin's Festival of Foods to flaunt their wicked charm at the Disney-Style Booo-tiful Award for a chance to win complimentary park tickets and same-day access to the reserved viewing area for“Uninvited! A Villains Takeover Party.” Get ready to party into the night!
Visitors can embrace the Disney Halloween spirit in the city before joining HKDL's Booonus Wicked Night Party on October 30 and 31 for one last chance to enjoy the ultimate Halloween celebration.
Manfred Wong, Director, Food & Beverage, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, said,“At HKDL, we combine Disney storytelling and seasonal creativity to create distinctive dining experiences. By joining the“Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival”, we are showcasing some of our park-exclusive Halloween flavors into the city, extending the taste of HKDL's creative seasonal offerings beyond the park to more locals and visitors at one of Hong Kong's signature culinary events.”
Visitors can enjoy a selection of popular Disney treats at the event, including the Nightmare Before Christmas Glowing special drink, Mickey Halloween Cookie, and Halloween-themed Caramel Popcorn. Beyond the Halloween-themed treats, guests can also savor park favorites such as turkey leg and Lotso Waffle Sandwich, paired with wines available at the festival for a uniquely Disney take on the“Wine & Dine” experience. Guests who purchase any item at the HKDL booth will also receive a HK$100 dining voucher, redeemable upon spending HK$500 at designated hotel restaurants at the resort, extending the“Wine & Dine” experience at the resort.
Creep Deeper at the Booonus Night Party
The Halloween treats in the city are just the beginning. Hong Kong Disneyland will extend its park hours on October 30 and 31, giving locals and visitors one last chance to indulge in wicked fun at the The Booonus Night Party . Guests dressing their worst for the Booonus Night Party can head to the Clopin's Festival of Foods to flaunt their wicked charm at the Disney-Style Booo-tiful Award for a chance to win complimentary park tickets and same-day access to the reserved viewing area for“Uninvited! A Villains Takeover Party.” Get ready to party into the night!
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