Philippine Tourism Has Three Arrival Counters And A 300,000 Gap



HONG KONG, Oct 30, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - On 4 September 2026, the Philippine Department of Tourism gave reporters a number: 4,115,860 international visitors for January to August, up 3.7% on the same months of 2025. On 18 September 2026 the department's own dashboard displayed 4,415,860 for the identical period, up 0.78%. The distance between the two September 2026 releases is exactly 300,000 people, or 7.3% of the smaller figure. Neither release was withdrawn. Neither was labelled a correction. For anyone outside the tourism trade this looks like a clerical problem. It is not. It is what happens when an official statistical series changes the instrument that produces it while keeping the name, the headline format and the political purpose. The country still received a quantity of foreign visitors between January and August 2026. Three separate counting systems were pointed at that quantity, and they returned three different answers. This piece treats the three systems as instruments and runs the same task through each one. The task is simple enough to repeat: count every person admitted to the Philippines between 1 January and 31 August 2026 who is not a resident, break the total down by country of passport, and compare it with the same count for 2025. What follows is the output of each instrument, the arithmetic that separates them, and a short guide to which counter is fit for which job. One task, stated so that it can be repeated Precision about the task matters, because most of the disagreement in Philippine arrival statistics comes from people using the same words for different operations. The unit is a person, not a trip. A visitor who enters twice in eight months counts twice, which is how almost every tourism authority in the world counts. The territory is the customs and immigration boundary, including airports and seaports. The window is 1 January to 31 August 2026, the period DOT reports as the year to date. The classification key is country of passport, which is what produces the familiar table of source markets. The task has one property that makes it unusually hard to do cleanly. The Philippines has a very large diaspora, and a large share of the people crossing its border on a foreign passport are former citizens coming home to visit family. Under the Balikbayan programme, dating from Republic Act 6768 and amended by Republic Act 9174, a former Filipino who has naturalised abroad can enter visa free for a year. That person is a foreign passport holder on arrival and a returning family member in every other sense. Whether they enter the count decides whether the American market is 818,318 or 926,575. DOT's published total for 2025 was 6.44 million visitors, with tourism receipts of PHP 694 billion and tourism direct gross value added of PHP 2.27 trillion, or 8.1% of GDP. In 2025 the sector supported 7.7 million jobs. Those are the numbers the department is accountable for. The arrival counter is the input that feeds them. Instrument one: a form filled in before landing The first instrument is eTravel, the government's online arrival registration. It is mandatory for every inbound traveller, including Filipino passport holders and crew, and it opens 72 hours before departure. A completed form produces a QR code that airlines check at check-in and immigration officers scan on arrival. Because eTravel is a registration system, its raw output is a count of registrations, not a count of admissions. Almost everyone who registers does land, so the two numbers are close. They are not identical. A registration can be filed and the flight missed; a connecting passenger can be rebooked; a seafarer can register for a leg that is later cancelled. The 4 September release used eTravel alone. Its market table read: United States 818,318, South Korea 727,379, Japan 350,191, China 310,088, Australia 234,156, Canada 231,972, Taiwan 154,957, United Kingdom 132,370, Singapore 126,812, India 77,883. In the January to August 2026 window, growth was led by China at 69.15% and India at 32.20%, with South Korea down 17.42% and Taiwan up 9.63%. Instrument two: the form plus the immigration record The second instrument merges eTravel registrations with records held by the Bureau of Immigration, the agency that actually admits people at the port. DOT launched a public dashboard on 16 September 2026 that runs on this merged basis, and the 18 September coverage described the source plainly: eTravel records from the Department of Information and Communications Technology, plus Bureau of Immigration records. The merged total for the same eight months is 4,415,860, against 4,381,585 in 2025, a gain of 34,275 people. The market table rearranges itself. In the September 2026 release the United States rises to 926,575, or 20.98% of the total. South Korea sits at 744,732 in the same table, or 16.86%. Japan appears at 321,545, or 7.3%. Table 1: Three published counts of the same eight-month task, with each publisher's own stated change Instrument Publisher and date Jan to Aug 2026 Change as published eTravel registrations only DOT, 4 September 2026 4,115,860 +3.7% eTravel plus immigration records DOT dashboard, 18 September 2026 4,415,860 +0.78% Private estimate LPC, reported 7 October 2026 about 4.40 million roughly flat Source: DOT �, Philippine Tourism Data Dashboard, September 2026 (site home); Economic Daily News �, 4 September 2026; Migrant Times �, 19 September 2026 Instrument three: a number with no published method The third instrument is a private estimate. On 7 October 2026, Chinese-language Philippine coverage cited LPC, a property research house, putting arrivals for January to August at about 4.40 million, essentially flat on 4.38 million a year earlier. The same report said growth peaked at 12% in February 2026, stalled from April, and turned negative year on year from May. For January to August 2026 it put China at about 303,000, up roughly 93%, and Korea at 744,000, down 22%. The LPC number is worth including precisely because it is not an official series. It reaches the same order of magnitude as the merged count through a different route, and its market detail agrees with the merged series on Korea while agreeing with the eTravel series on nothing else. But no methodology is published: not the sample, not the treatment of balikbayan, not whether the count is by port of entry or by first destination. A number without a published method is a signal rather than a measurement, and it should be cited as one. The 300,000 gap does not behave like an addition The obvious explanation for the gap is that the merged series adds returning overseas Filipinos to the eTravel count. Three hundred thousand extra people over eight months, in a country with ten million citizens abroad, is a plausible size for that flow. The explanation is probably right in aggregate and wrong in detail. If the merged series were eTravel plus an extra population, no market could shrink when you move from one to the other. Japan shrinks. The eTravel series has Japan at 350,191; the merged series has it at 321,545, a fall of 28,646, or 8.2%. China also falls, from 310,088 to 303,000, down 2.3%. The United States rises by 108,257, or 13.2%. Korea rises by 17,353, or 2.4%. A series that is a strict superset cannot subtract 28,646 Japanese visitors. Something else is happening. The two instruments are not nested; they are differently shaped. A registration form records the passport and itinerary declared before travel. An immigration record reflects what the officer admitted, under which category, at which port. Reclassify a group, deduplicate a set of records, or change how a transit passenger is booked, and individual markets move in both directions while the total still rises. That is the useful finding here, and it is more interesting than the headline gap. The 300,000 is not a pile of extra people sitting on top of the first count. It is the net of additions and subtractions across a much larger set of records, which means the market-level numbers from the two series cannot be mixed. A sentence that pairs the merged total with the eTravel country table is not approximately right. It describes a population that no instrument measured. Four pairings, four growth rates The growth rate is where the instrument choice becomes politically visible, because 2026 is the year the Philippines is trying to defend a target. DOT's stated goal for 2026 is between 6.4 million and 6.8 million international visitors, with 7 million described in September coverage as a stretch figure. Against a 2025 outcome of 6.44 million, the low end of that range is flat and the high end is a 5.6% gain. Now count the ways to compute a year-on-year change for the first eight months. The eTravel series compares like with like and reports +3.7%. The merged series compares like with like and reports +0.78%. Cross the two and the answer changes sign. Table 2: The same eight months, four ways of pairing a numerator with a baseline Numerator Baseline Implied change 4,115,860 (eTravel, 2026) 3,969,000 (eTravel, 2025, implied) +3.7% as published 4,415,860 (merged, 2026) 4,381,585 (merged, 2025) +0.78% as published 4,115,860 (eTravel, 2026) 4,381,585 (merged, 2025) -6.1% 4,415,860 (merged, 2026) 3,969,000 (eTravel, 2025, implied) +11.3% Source: derived from the three series in Table 1; the 2025 eTravel baseline is implied by dividing 4,115,860 by 1.037 and is therefore an estimate, not a published figure The third row is the one that should worry the department. If a reader takes the newer 2025 baseline and the older 2026 numerator, Philippine arrivals fall 6.1% in the first eight months. If a reader takes the older baseline and the newer numerator, they rise 11.3%. The two published figures are both defensible. The two unpublished combinations are both nonsense, and both are one careless citation away from print. The 2025 baseline moved by roughly 412,000 people between the two releases, which is larger than the 300,000 gap in 2026. That restatement is the part nobody has explained in public. A statistical office restating a baseline by 9.4% in 2026 is entitled to do so, but it normally publishes a note saying what changed. Without that note, the 2025 comparison set is a moving floor. What each counter is good for None of this makes any of the three instruments wrong. It makes them specialised. The mistake is treating them as interchangeable, and the fix is a short routing table. · For a headline about foreign tourists, use the eTravel series. It excludes most returning citizens by construction, which is what the word tourist is usually meant to capture. · For airline capacity, airport slots and hotel pipeline planning, use the merged series. It includes every admission, including the balikbayan who occupies a seat and a room. · For tourism receipts and GDP contribution, use neither. Use the Philippine Statistics Authority's tourism direct gross value added and DOT's receipts series, which count spending rather than heads. · For the 6.4 million target, ask which series the target is measured on. The published target does not say, and the two candidates differ by 7.3% at the eight-month mark. That last gap matters arithmetically. To reach 6.4 million on the eTravel basis, the Philippines needs about 2.28 million arrivals in September to December, or 571,000 a month. On the merged basis it needs about 1.98 million, or 496,000 a month. The four-month run rate implied by the merged series is already close to the lower threshold; on the eTravel series it is not. The 6.4 million target is a fourth instrument A target is not a measurement, but it behaves like one once it enters a press conference. The 2026 target carries a complication: it was set before either the eTravel or the merged series existed in its current form, so the baseline it was built on is neither. DOT's own mid-year communications show the strain. On 6 October 2026 the tourism secretary was reported expressing confidence in the 6.4 million goal, with cumulative growth of 3.46% to that date. That 3.46% figure, reported in October 2026, is consistent with the eTravel series and inconsistent with the merged one. By 18 September 2026 the dashboard series showed growth of 0.78% for eight months. Both statements are true of their own instrument. Only one of them can be true of the target, and the target does not specify which. There is a second complication, which is the China market. The Philippines opened 14-day visa-free entry for Chinese citizens in January 2026 at Manila and Cebu, and DOT has been seeking to extend it to Clark, Caticlan, Bohol and Palawan. Chinese arrivals rose from 1.74 million in 2019 to a peak that has never been recovered, then collapsed, and are now 310,088 on the eTravel basis for eight months of 2026, up 69.15% year on year. The October 2026 LPC estimate puts the gain at 93%. A market growing at 69% or 93% from a small base is exactly where instrument differences bite hardest, because the base is small and the reclassification is large. If the visa-free expansion proceeds, the 2027 comparison will be built on a 2026 base that two instruments disagree about by 7,000 people in one market and 300,000 in total. Receipts are the counter nobody argues about Amid three arrival counters there is one number that has not been restated: money. Tourism receipts for 2025 were PHP 694 billion. Tourism direct gross value added was PHP 2.27 trillion, or 8.1% of GDP, with shopping, accommodation and food services the largest components. Those figures come from the Philippine Statistics Authority's tourism satellite account, which is built from expenditure surveys and business records rather than from a form filled in at the airport. Dividing receipts by arrivals gives a rough yield per visitor. For 2025, on 6.44 million arrivals, PHP 694 billion works out to about PHP 107,800 per visitor, or roughly USD 1,900 at an exchange rate near 57 pesos to the dollar. That is a high figure by regional standards and it is one reason the arrival count matters less than it appears: a 300,000-person disagreement moves receipts by about PHP 32 billion, or 4.6%, if the marginal visitor spends the average. It does not move the GDP contribution, because the satellite account does not divide by an arrival count. The distinction is worth holding on to. Arrival counters are an input to marketing and aviation planning. Receipts and value added are the economic output. When the two disagree, the output number is the one that has been through an accounting process. What would settle this Three things would close the gap, and all three are cheap. First, publish the bridge. DOT has both series. A one-page table showing, for each source market, the eTravel count, the immigration count and the difference, would explain the 300,000 in an afternoon and end the guessing. Statistical agencies do this routinely when they change a collection method; the silence is a choice, not a constraint. Second, restate 2025 on both bases and say so. The 2025 figure moved by about 412,000 between releases. Publishing both baselines, with the date each was computed, would let analysts compute a like-for-like change without inferring one. Third, state which series the 6.4 million target is measured on. This costs nothing and removes an entire genre of misleading coverage, including the genre that quotes a merged total next to an eTravel market table. Until then, the honest way to cite Philippine arrivals in 2026 is to name the instrument in the same sentence as the number. "4.4 million on the merged series" and "4.1 million on eTravel" are both accurate. "4.4 million visitors, with 818,318 Americans" is not, and it will keep appearing in print because the two numbers are one search apart. Data basis Data as of October 2026. The primary metric is international visitor arrivals for 1 January to 31 August 2026, as published by DOT in two releases and by LPC through Philippine media. All three totals are taken as published. The two crossed pairings in Table 2 divide one published numerator by another series' baseline, which is arithmetic, not measurement. Three definitions govern the work. The numerator counts persons, not trips. The growth denominator is the same eight calendar months of 2025. Markets are classified by passport, which is why the balikbayan treatment moves the United States line far more than the China line. One adjustment is deliberately not made: no returning-citizen flow is added or subtracted, because no publisher discloses it by market. Limitations · The LPC estimate is triangulation only; no sample, method or port coverage is published. · The 2025 eTravel baseline is derived from a rounded 3.7% growth rate, so it carries about plus or minus 15,000. · Receipts per visitor divides spending by an arrival count from another collection system, so it is an average, not a marginal yield. Sources · Department of Tourism �, Philippine Tourism Data Dashboard and 2025 year-end results, September 2026 (site home) · Economic Daily News �, DOT January to August arrivals at 4.11 million, 4 September 2026 · Migrant Times �, visitor arrivals edge up to 4.42 million through August, 19 September 2026 · The Nation Week �, tourism and statistics, dashboard launch and 2025 value added, 18 September 2026 · China News Service via Toutiao �, LPC estimate of 4.40 million arrivals, 7 October 2026 · Philippine Consulate General, Toronto �, Balikbayan privilege under Republic Act 6768 and 9174 (site home) This article was prepared by the expert team at Global Infinity Labs, drawing on insights and data provided through its MCP data services. About Global Infinity Labs Global Infinity Labs is an AI innovation company specializing in MCP data services. Email: [email protected]

