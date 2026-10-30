MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) Garuda Indonesia Advances Digital Transformation, Expands Travel Flexibility with Upgraded Manage My Booking Service

JAKARTA, October 30 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Indonesia's national flag carrier Garuda Indonesia is advancing its digital transformation through an upgraded Manage My Booking service, making it easier for passengers to reschedule, reroute, and refund flights independently. The enhancement marks a further step in the airline's broader commitment to greater travel flexibility, complementing its flexible ticketing policy introduced in April 2026.

Available through garuda-indonesia and the FlyGaruda mobile app for both IOS and Android version, the enhanced self-service features give passengers greater flexibility to adjust their flight schedules according to their travel needs, without having to contact the airline's Contact Center or visit a sales office. Passengers can review alternative flight availability, and manage booking changes through a more streamlined and transparent digital experience.

The upgrade also makes it easier for passengers to benefit from Garuda Indonesia's flexible travel policy. Under the policy, passengers holding both Business Class and Economy tickets can make unlimited flight date changes without incurring administrative change fees, while Economy Promo passengers are entitled to one change without an administrative fee. Where a replacement flight carries a higher fare, passengers are just required to pay the applicable fare difference.

Garuda Indonesia's Director of Transformation, Neil Raymond Mills said,“Travel plans can change, and we believe adjusting a flight should be as straightforward as booking one. Through the upgraded Manage My Booking service, we are making it easier for passengers to benefit from our waived administrative change fees while giving them greater control over their travel arrangements. By simplifying the process and providing a simple ability to change, we aim to make flying with Garuda more convenient, transparent and reassuring for our customers.”

The upgraded service is supported by improvements to Garuda Indonesia's digital systems, connecting booking management, flight availability, and payment processing. These enhancements allow flight changes to be completed directly through the airline's digital channels, with updated flight booking instantly available.

“Our digital transformation is ultimately about removing unnecessary complexity from the customer journey. As travel expectations continue to evolve, we are focused on making our services more accessible, responsive and intuitive. By combining greater flexibility with a more seamless digital experience, we aim to strengthen service quality and reinforce Garuda Indonesia's competitiveness in an increasingly customer-focused aviation industry,” Neil added.

The self-service flight change feature is available for eligible tickets purchased through Garuda Indonesia's official sales channels, including its website, FlyGaruda app, sales offices and Contact Center, subject to applicable booking and fare conditions.

Passengers who booked through travel agents or other third-party sales channels may request changes through their original booking provider, subject to the applicable conditions, or seek further assistance from Garuda Indonesia's Contact Center or sales offices. Bookings involving certain Special Service Requests (SSR) may also require assistance through these service channels.

Administrative change fee waivers remain subject to the applicable ticket category and fare conditions. Passengers selecting a higher-priced replacement flight will be required to pay the fare difference.

For further information on Manage My Booking, including guidance on changing flight schedules, passengers can visit Garuda Indonesia's official website at or access the FlyGaruda mobile app.

PT GARUDA INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS

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