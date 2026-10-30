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King Of Spain Awards Qatar's Former Ambassador Order Of Civil Merit

King Of Spain Awards Qatar's Former Ambassador Order Of Civil Merit


Date: 2026-10-30 02:33:52

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) King Felipe VI of Spain has awarded His Excellency Abdullah bin Ibrahim Al Hamar, Qatar's former ambassador to Spain, the Order of Civil Merit in recognition of his diplomatic efforts to strengthen bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and the Kingdom of Spain during his tenure from 2019 to 2024.

HE Ambassador Al Hamar, currently Qatar's Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Germany, received the prestigious decoration from Pascual Navarro Rios, Spain's Ambassador to Germany, at a ceremony held in Berlin.

This distinction recognizes HE Al Hamar's diplomatic initiatives during his tenure, which fostered greater engagement between the two friendly nations and solidified the foundations of their cooperation, reflecting their shared commitment to further developing bilateral relations.

The award underscores Qatar's efforts to strengthen relations with friendly countries and enhance its international presence through robust partnerships rooted in mutual trust and respect, as well as expanding cooperation across various fields to serve common interests and foster closer bonds between their peoples.

Order of Civil Merit recognition of diplomatic efforts Qatar Spain

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Gulf Times

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