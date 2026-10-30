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Saudi Defense Minister Reviews Regional Developments With Counterparts In Germany, Canada, Spain, NATO Chief

Saudi Defense Minister Reviews Regional Developments With Counterparts In Germany, Canada, Spain, NATO Chief


Date: 2026-10-30 02:33:51

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Minister of Defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz reviewed aspects of military and defense cooperation with Secretary General of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Mark Rutte during a telephone call. The two sides discussed joint coordination regarding current regional developments to enhance regional and international security and stability.

In a separate telephone call, Saudi Minister of Defense discussed military and defense ties with Minister of Defense of the Federal Republic of Germany Boris Pistorius, alongside joint efforts concerning the evolving situation in the region.

In a further call with Minister of National Defence of Canada Bill Blair, Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz explored prospects for defense cooperation between the two nations, while addressing regional developments and strategies to bolster joint action to maintain regional stability.

Additionally, Saudi Minister of Defense held a telephone conversation with Minister of Defense of the Kingdom of Spain Margarita Robles, reviewing regional developments and discussing avenues to advance bilateral defense cooperation.

Saudi Arabia Region developments NATO Germany Canada Spain

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Gulf Times

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