Coalition Forces Intercept Houthi Drone Over Makkah Region
Coalition Spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki Al Maliki said the drone had been launched by the Houthi group.
The announcement followed an earlier statement by the coalition that its forces had intercepted and destroyed a Houthi-launched cruise missile targeting Saudi Arabia's western region.
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