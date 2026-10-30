Coalition Forces Intercept Houthi Drone Over Makkah Region

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen announced Friday that a drone had been intercepted and destroyed over the Makkah Region.

Coalition Spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki Al Maliki said the drone had been launched by the Houthi group.

The announcement followed an earlier statement by the coalition that its forces had intercepted and destroyed a Houthi-launched cruise missile targeting Saudi Arabia's western region.