Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Coalition Forces Intercept Houthi Drone Over Makkah Region

Coalition Forces Intercept Houthi Drone Over Makkah Region


Date: 2026-10-30 02:33:51

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen announced Friday that a drone had been intercepted and destroyed over the Makkah Region.

Coalition Spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki Al Maliki said the drone had been launched by the Houthi group.

The announcement followed an earlier statement by the coalition that its forces had intercepted and destroyed a Houthi-launched cruise missile targeting Saudi Arabia's western region.

MENAFN30102026000067011011ID1111892171


Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search