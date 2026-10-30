Qatar Secures $5Mn Investment As ALPHA10X Moves International Headquarters To Doha

Qatar is set to strengthen its artificial intelligence (AI) sector as GrowthX Capital leads a $5mn investment in ALPHA10X, which plans to establish its global headquarters in Doha and recruit talent.

The investment, announced at a signing ceremony hosted by Qatar Chamber yesterday, will support ALPHA10X's expansion as a predictive AI company seeking to improve investment decisions in private markets.

Founded by Qatari investor Hamad Mubarak al-Hajri, GrowthX Capital is leading the $5m Pre-Series A funding round as ALPHA10X relocates from France to Qatar, bringing its technology and international growth ambitions to the country.

ALPHA10X founder and group chief executive Robert Marcus said the company plans to move staff to Doha, recruit locally, and establish a substantial regional presence.

“We expect to have at least 50 very senior people in Doha by the end of next year,” Marcus said, outlining the company's expansion plans through 2027.

He described the move as a significant commitment, adding that Qatar offered access to major pools of capital and international investment networks.

GrowthX Capital's investment reflects an ambition to build globally competitive technology companies from Qatar while connecting domestic investment with international expertise.

Al-Hajri said the agreement represented the beginning of a larger opportunity for the country's innovation-driven economy.

“Today, I'm proud to announce leading investment of $5mn from GrowthX Capital to Alpha10,” he said in an interview, referring to the company's decision to make Doha its new home.

He said the development aligns with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the country's ambition to shift from a traditional economy to one driven by knowledge and innovation.

“This is part of a huge vision of Qatar 2030, which is moving from traditional economy to knowledge-based and innovation economy,” al-Hajri said.

He also expressed confidence in the company's long-term prospects, saying he believed it could become a unicorn, a privately held startup valued at $1bn or more.

ALPHA10X develops predictive Decision Intelligence technology to help investors assess opportunities, evaluate risks, and make more consistent decisions in private markets, including private equity, venture capital, and investment banking.

Marcus said the company operates at the intersection of AI and private capital, an area he believes has considerable scope for improvement.

“Our technology is designed to make the process of investing in private markets much more efficient,” he said.

He argues that investment decisions remained inefficient despite technological advances, creating an opportunity for AI to improve capital deployment.

According to Marcus, the company's technology could have significant applications in Qatar and the wider Middle East, where private markets represent an important part of the investment landscape.

ALPHA10X's platform, powered by its proprietary reasoning system ALPHAcodex, connects investment evidence, predictive models, and institutional decision-making rules.

It aims to make the reasoning behind investment decisions more transparent and measurable while leaving final decisions in investors' hands.

The company said its approach could help institutions identify assumptions, assess uncertainty, and learn from past investment outcomes, translating expertise into more consistent decision-making.

Marcus said the partnership with GrowthX Capital offered an opportunity to work more closely with institutional investors and help the region improve investment performance.

“We feel we've found a great partnership with GrowthX and Hamad in a location where there are significant pools of capital,” he said.

The company has previously raised $20mn in seed funding and, through its partnership with strategy consulting firm Kearney, has delivered more than 100 engagements across 11 countries, according to the announcement.

The new investment will primarily support product development and improvements to the platform's predictive capabilities, and the company also intends to link investment insights more closely to transaction execution and capital deployment.

Qatar Chamber acting general manager Ali Bousherbak al-Mansouri said hosting the signing reflected the chamber's commitment to strengthening co-operation between Qatari companies and international businesses.

He highlighted the growing role of AI and data analytics in transforming business, supporting startups and creating opportunities for investment and collaboration.

ALPHA10X's platform Snoonu Qatar Chamber