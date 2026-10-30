Al-Attiyah And Delfino Lead After Punishing Day At Qatar International Baja

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Local hero Nasser Saleh al-Attiyah and his French navigator Max Delfino managed tyre wear carefully to storm into a 6min 15.3sec lead after the gruelling opening 336.45km selective section at the Qatar International Baja on Friday.

Poland's Konrad Dabrowski and Emirati Khalifa al-Bastaki led the way in the motorcycle and quad categories.

The longest stage of the season in the FIA World Baja Cup didn't disappoint and offered significant navigational challenges, tyre wear and a high rate of attrition in energy-sapping desert temperatures.

Al-Attiyah opted to run first on the road and made a strong start out of the blocks to carve out a useful early lead over Portugal's Francisco Barreto, one of the leading FIA World Baja Cup pace-setters. Barreto and his navigator Paulo Fiúza stayed on their coat tails for much of the first half of the stage and, when Al-Attiyah eased his pace to conserve tyre wear on his rear-wheel drive Optimus MD Rallye, Barreto reduced the margin to less than 20 seconds in his SVR Toyota Hilux IMT Evo.

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Francisco Barreto in action.

But al-Attiyah went on the attack again in the last 100km and the outcome was settled in his favour when the Portuguese made a navigational mistake and had to retrace his steps before the finish.

Al-Attiyah said:“We needed to manage the tyres for the first 200km. We tried to push for the last 100. The tyres are completely gone. We needed to make a strategy, otherwise you can have a puncture. We did a good job and have a good position for tomorrow.”

Barreto added:“We lost a little bit of time on the final part of the stage. We lost two waypoints and we came back to take them. We were near from Nasser all the stage and that's the reason we lost the time. We are first in the World Cup and that's where we need to finish. We will push tomorrow to make sure we keep this position.”

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QMMF's Abdulaziz al-Kuwari and Oriol Mena delivered a stunning performance in their Can-Am to lead the Challenger class and are in overall third place.

While the pair were the class of their respective Middle East and World Cup Baja fields, the QMMF's Abdulaziz al-Kuwari and Oriol Mena delivered a stunning performance in their Can-Am to lead the Challenger class in third place.

Aliyyah Koloc was also in good form with navigator Marcin Pasek and was classified in fourth with her Red-Lined Revo GTR, the UAE-based youngster finishing 1min 36.6sec in front of Khalifa Saleh al-Attiyah and Stephane Duple in the second of the QMMF Challenger cars.

The French father and daughter pairing of Lionel and Lucie Baud didn't let their lowly start position affect them unduly and remain in contention for valuable FIA World Baja Cup points with sixth place in an X-Raid Mini JCW Rally.

Koloc's father Martin and his navigator Hugo Magalhaes held seventh with Ahmed El-Shamy and Leonard Cremer guiding their Century CR6 to eighth. Hamed al-Wahaibi teamed up with Francois Cazalet to hold ninth in a new Can-Am Challenger and the South Racing Can-Am Team's Fernando Alvarez and Xavier Panseri rounded off the top 10 and led the SSV category.

Al-Wahaibi's title rival Mitchel van den Brink stopped with technical issues and lost considerable time.

Qatar's Ahmed al-Kuwari, Ghanim al-Attiyah, Nouef al-Sowaidi and Mohammed al-Marri were just outside the top 10 in 11th, 13th, 14th and 15th overall. Three punctures pushed Saood Variawa down to 16th. Qatar's Abdulla al-Rabban led the Stock class from Saudi rival Majed al-Thunayyan.

Italy's Christiano Gabbarrini did not start. David Mabbs's regional title challenge suffered a setback when he stopped with gearbox issues after 58.69km and Fahad al-Fahad's strong run in the second Optimus MD Rallye was curtailed with mechanical issues after 70.83km.

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KTM rider Konrad Dabrowski has an overnight lead of 5min 18sec.

Dabrowski leads McInnes

Konrad Dabrowski began his challenge for a record fourth motorcycle victory in Qatar from 10th on the road and the Duust Rally Team rider was quickly into a competitive pace. He caught the leading group and set the virtual pace throughout the stage to claim victory over FIM Bajas World Cup leader Alec McInnes by 5min 17sec. This gave the KTM rider an overnight lead of 5min 18sec over the Motozone Racing Briton.

The Pole said:“It was a tough day. I caught Alex around km 13, couldn't drop him and we caught the lead group. Then I was leading for most of the time. I didn't know what to do to lose the guys. I tried to see if anyone wanted to open. They did but never Alex. He was keeping me in front. At the end he told me his road book device had broken.

“The safest option for him was to follow me. I understand. I had no idea what to do because the gap between us was only one second and that would be really tight on Saturday. I decided to take a small break about 45km from the finish. For 15km, I drank water and took a few breaths and, for the last 20km, I did a full gas sprint, with 110% of effort and I managed to drop him and get some time for tomorrow.”

Rival McInnes added:“My road book was actually broken for the last 80km. I was just chasing Konrad's dust. In the end, it got a little bit too dangerous so I backed off a little. I have a decent gap behind. The championship is the main thing.”

Dakar experience was vital with the difficult navigation and testing terrain and Frenchman Romain Dumontier moved into third overall at the expense of Slovenian rival Toni Mulec. Young British talent Ethan Lane held fifth, ahead of Michael Anderson.

Dumontier said:“It was new for me here. I knew it would be demanding with the navigation. I tried to take it easy and focus on that. Five months I didn't ride a rally bike with navigation. I needed to start again to get the focus and the capacity with the speed. I made some small mistakes. I needed to manage because I am alone without mechanics or spare parts. We will see. There is no strategy. I will try to ride well and hope they maybe make a mistake...”

Pole Norbert Swietochowski was a non-starter and Lebanon's Louis Abou Nader retired after an accident. Simon Marcic was running inside the top 10 until he stopped after the second refuelling point with mechanical issues.

Aussie Andrew Houlihan continued after an accident and then missed the final part of the stage to return to Lusail. Brett Hunt lost time with a sheared navigation tower and Badr al-Hamdan stopped on the run north along the western coast.

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FIM quad championship leader Ahmed al-Jaber stayed clear of trouble on his Yamaha to lead the quad category.

FIM quad championship leader Ahmed al-Jaber stayed clear of trouble on his Yamaha to lead the quad category by 2min 14sec from Emirati Khalifa al-Bastaki until he incurred late time penalties and gifted the stage win to his rival. Title contender Hani al-Noumesi held third, ahead of Abdulaziz Ahli and Abdulaziz al-Atawi.

Quad tail-ender Matteo Lardori lost his way early in the stage and became detached from the pack. Saudi rider Abdulrahman Alabdullatif was cut adrift and lost his way south of Dukhan.

On Saturday, desert action concludes with a selective section of 204.79km that crosses the unique landscapes of southern Qatar and includes a pass through the demanding dunes in the Sealine region in the southeast of the country. The stage is split into two sections of 88.79km and 115.42km by a neutralization.

The first motorcycle is on stage at 7.10am with the leading car going live at 9.30am.

Qatar International Baja Positions after SS1

Cars – top 20 only

1. Nasser Saleh al-Attiyah (QAT)/Max Delfino (FRA) Optimus MD Rallye; 3hr 39min 15.3sec+

2. Francisco Barreto (POR)/Paulo Fiuza (POR) Toyota Hilux IMT Evo; 3hr 45min 30.6sec*

3. Abdulaziz al-Kuwari (QAT)/Oriol Mena (ESP) Can-Am Maverick R; 3hr 27min 05.9sec*

4. Aliiyah Koloc (UAE)/Marcin Pasek (POL) Red-Lined Revo GTR; 3hr 36min 05.1sec

5. Khalifa Saleh al-Attiyah (QAT)/Stéphane Duplé (FRA) Taurus T3 Max; 3hr 37min 41.7sec+

6. Lionel Baud (FRA)/Lucie Baud (FRA) X-Raid Mini JCW 3.0d;; 3hr 39min 52.0sec*

7. Martin Koloc (CZE)/Hugo Magalhães (POR) Red-Lined Revo V8; 3hr 40min 40.7sec

8. Ahmed El-Shami (UAE)/Leonard Cremer (RSA) Century CR6; 3hr 40min 45.2sec+

9. Hamed al-Wahaibi (OMA)/François Cazalet (FRA) Can-Am Maverick R; 3hr 41min 13.3sec*

10. Fernando Alvarez (ARG)/Xavier Panseri (FRA) Can-Am Maverick R; 3hr 44min 45.4sec*

11. Ahmed al-Kuwari (QAT)/Augusto Sanz (ARG) Taurus T3 Max; 3hr 46min 40.1sec+

12. Khalid al-Jafla (UAE)/Andrei Rudnitskiy (LTU) Toyota Hilux Evo; 3hr 47min 47.0sec*

13. Ghanim Al-Attiyah (QAT)/Dmytro Tsyro (UKR) Can-Am Maverick R; 3hr 53min 08.1sec

14. Nouef al-Suwaidi (QAT)/Aisvydas Paliukenas (LTU) Taurus T3 Max; 3hr 54min 21.1sec+

15. Mohammed al-Marri (QAT)/Pierre Delorme (FRA) Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR; 4hr 04min 11.6sec+

16. Saood Variawa (RSA)/Charan Moore (RSA) Toyota Hilux IMT Evo; 4hr 06min 10.0sec*

17. Mohammed al-Atteya (QAT)/Aleksei Kuzmich (UAE) Can-Am Maverick R; 4hr 14min 39.1sec+

18. Maha al-Hamali (KSA)/Xavier Flick (FRA) Can-Am Maverick R; 4hr 23min 16.3sec+

19. Mohammed al-Attiyah (QAT)/Candido Carrera (ESP) Taurus T3 Max; 4hr 56min 48.4sec

20. Hamad Al-Harbi (KSA)/Faisal Al-Suwayh (KSA) Can-Am Maverick R; 4hr 54min 22.9sec+

*denotes registered for FIA World Baja Cup

+denotes registered for FIA Middle East Baja Cup

Motorcycles – top 20 only

1. Konrad Dabrowski (POL) KTM 450 Rally Replica; 3hr 50min 34sec

2. Alex McInnes (GBR) KTM 450 RFR; 3hr 52min 52sec

3. Romain Dumontier (FRA) KTM 450 Rally Factory; 4hr 03min 10sec

4. Toni Mulec (SLO) KTM 450 Rally Replica; 4hr 05min 01sec

5. Ethan Lane (GBR) KTM 450 Rally; 4hr 17min 09sec

6. Michael Anderson (POR) KTM 450 RFR; 4hr 23min 27sec

7. Robert Wallace (GBR) KTM 450 EXC; 4hr 26min 30sec

8. Mohammed al-Balooshi (UAE) KTM 450 RR; hr 34min 41sec

9. Hans Dovland (NOR) Gas Gas RX 450 F; 4hr 35min 29sec

10. Thomas Cross (AUS) Kove MX Rally 450; 4hr 38min 55sec

11. Philip Horlemann (GER) KTM 450 Rally Replica; 4hr 43min 02sec

12. Abdulahim al-Mogheera (KSA) KTM 450 Rally; 4hr 46min 10sec

13. Marcin Talaga (POL) Gas Maghera RX 450 F Replica; 4hr 47min 07sec

14. Tomasz Niedzwiedzki (POL) Honda CRF 450 RX; 4hr 50min 48sec

15. Luc Dumore (NED) Husqvarna FR 450; hr 57min 20sec

16. Ola Floene (NOR) KTM 450 Rally Replica; 5hr 01min 05sec

17. Rafic Eid (LBN) KTM 450 Rally; 5hr 02min 45sec

18. Abdullah Abu Aisheh (JOR) Yamaha WR 450F; 5hr 06min 11sec

19. Tomasz Orwat (POL) KTM 450 Rally Replica; 5hr 08min 19sec

20. Michał Janaszek (POL) KTM EXC 450F; 5hr 10min 58sec

Quads

1. Khalifa al-Bastaki (UAE) Yamaha YFZ 450R; 4hr 52min 32sec

2. Ahmed al-Jaber (KSA) Yamaha Raptor; 4hr 52min 50sec

3. Hani al-Noumesi (KSA) Yamaha 700; 5hr 00min 20sec

4. Abdulaziz Ahli (UAE) Yamaha Raptor 700; 5hr 13min 19sec

5. Abdulaziz al-Atawi (KSA) Yamaha Raptor 700; 5hr 58min 23sec

Qatar International Baja Nasser Saleh al-Attiyah QMMF Motorsport