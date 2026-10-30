PISQ Hosts Science Exhibition 2026-27 Across All School Wings

Pakistan International School Qatar (PISQ) has organised its Science Exhibition 2026-27 across the KG, Primary, Girls, Boys, and Cambridge Wings, giving students a valuable platform to showcase scientific knowledge, creativity, innovation, environmental awareness, and hands-on learning.

The exhibitions reflected the school's commitment to developing scientific curiosity, critical thinking, problem-solving skills, and an appreciation of how science and technology can contribute to a sustainable future.

The KG Wing Science Exhibition – Inter-House Competition introduced young learners to scientific exploration through colourful, imaginative projects on pollution, saving the Earth, recycling, green vision, clean environments, mosaic art, eco-friendly models, ocean life, and other environmental themes.

Through their creative displays and enthusiastic presentations, the children demonstrated an early understanding of environmental responsibility and the importance of protecting the planet.

The Primary Wing Science Exhibition, held on October 4, showcased a diverse range of classroom projects.

The exhibition provided students with opportunities to explain scientific concepts and demonstrate their understanding through practical models.

Parents attended the event, appreciated the young scientists' efforts, and shared encouraging feedback.

The vice-principal and primary wing co-ordinators acknowledged the dedication of teachers and parents, whose collaboration helped make the exhibition a success.

At the Girls Wing, students from Grades 5-12 participated in the Internal Science Exhibition on October 4, followed by the presentation of selected projects at the Inter-Wing Competition on October 5.

The projects reflected scientific understanding, creativity, innovation, and confident presentation.

Principal Muhammad Afzal, accompanied by the vice-principals of all wings, visited the exhibition, interacted with students, explored their projects, and appreciated their efforts and innovative thinking.

His encouraging words inspired students to keep exploring scientific ideas and pursue excellence.

The Boys Wing Science Exhibition featured projects addressing a broad range of scientific and technological themes, including environmental protection, biodiversity, robotics, smart irrigation, bioplastics, gravity, optics, DC generators, the human respiratory system, renewable energy, water conservation, pollution control, recycling, automation, and sustainable technology.

With guidance and support from their science mentors, students demonstrated how scientific principles apply to real-world challenges and practical solutions.

The Cambridge Wing Science Exhibition highlighted the application of scientific principles through projects such as Physics of Drifting, Windmills, Wind Turbines, Maglev Trains, Volcanic Eruptions, Electroplating, Sound and Vibrations, Hydraulic Arms, Solar Energy, Smart Fire Detectors, Iron Dome, and Water Filtration.

Under the mentorship of Yusuf Wasil, students confidently explained the concepts behind their models, connecting classroom learning with practical applications in science and technology.

The successful organisation of these exhibitions reflected the collective efforts of the school management, vice-principals, science mentors, teachers, co-ordinators, parents, and students.

Their collaboration created an enriching learning environment where students could explore ideas, share knowledge, and build confidence in presenting their work.

Through the Science Exhibition 2026-27, the PISQ reaffirmed its commitment to promoting scientific inquiry, environmental responsibility, creativity, and innovation among its students.

The exhibitions encouraged young learners to look beyond textbooks, ask questions, experiment with ideas, and recognise the role of science in building a more sustainable and technologically advanced future.

Pakistan International School Qatar