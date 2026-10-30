CMU-Q Welcomes Largest Cohort

Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q), a Qatar Foundation partner, has opened the 2026-27 academic year with a record total enrolment of more than 490 students, up 7% from the previous year.

The growing student body includes the university's largest incoming class to date, welcoming 145 first-year students to campus in Education City.

The 2026-27 student body remains strongly connected to the local community, with Qatari citizens making up 37% of the student population.

CMU-Q dean Michael Trick noted that the university's growth reflects a sustained demand for rigorous, interdisciplinary education.

“Our community continues to grow not only in size, but in diversity, depth, and ambition,” he said.“I am excited to see an even deeper impact on the knowledge economy in Qatar as our students graduate and bring their technical expertise, critical thinking, and vision into the workplace.”

The record enrolment coincides with strong recognition in the latest US News & World Report 2027 Best Colleges undergraduate rankings.

Carnegie Mellon University rose six spots to No 14 overall among national universities.

Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar Qatar Foundation