Al-Ahli Hospital's 2Nd Diabetes Conference Highlights Childhood Obesity And Advances In Diabetes Care

Al-Ahli Hospital has successfully hosted its Second Diabetes and Endocrinology Conference at the Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel, bringing together approximately 360 healthcare professionals and specialists from Qatar and abroad to discuss the latest advances in diabetes management, endocrinology, obesity treatment, and metabolic health.

Held under the theme“Informed Decisions, Impactful Outcomes”, the one-day conference featured 11 scientific presentations addressing developments in diabetes diagnosis and treatment, continuous glucose monitoring, insulin pump technology, obesity management, and strategies to prevent diabetes-related complications.

The event provided a platform for scientific exchange, interdisciplinary collaboration, and continuing medical education, reinforcing the importance of evidence-based approaches to improving patient outcomes.

A key highlight of the conference was the presentation of findings indicating that approximately 30% of children in Qatar may be at risk of developing type 2 diabetes in association with obesity. The findings underscored the importance of early intervention, preventive healthcare, and coordinated efforts involving families, healthcare professionals, and educational institutions to address childhood obesity and its long-term health implications.

In his remarks, Khalid Mohamed al-Emadi, CEO of Al-Ahli Hospital and Medicare Group, highlighted the importance of advancing medical knowledge, strengthening preventive healthcare, and raising public awareness of major health challenges affecting the community.

He emphasised the role of scientific conferences in bringing healthcare professionals together to exchange expertise, explore emerging medical developments, and strengthen collaboration across Qatar's healthcare sector.

Al-Ahli Hospital continues to prioritise clinical excellence, continuous medical education, and evidence-based healthcare practices. Through its scientific and community health initiatives, the hospital seeks to improve health outcomes and support the ongoing development of healthcare services in Qatar.

Addressing diabetes and obesity, particularly among children and adolescents, remains an important public health priority requiring sustained collaboration between healthcare providers, families, and the wider community.

Engineer Jamal Hammad, deputy CEO and director of Projects at Al-Ahli Hospital and Medicare Group, highlighted that diabetes prevention requires a shared commitment from the healthcare sector and families, with particular emphasis on promoting healthy habits from an early age.

He stressed the importance of raising parental awareness of obesity-related health risks, encouraging regular physical activity, and establishing balanced dietary habits to help reduce the likelihood of developing type 2 diabetes.

The conference discussions also examined the relationship between sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy dietary choices, and increasing obesity concerns among children and adolescents.

Dr Abdulazim Abdulwahab, medical director of Al-Ahli Hospital, emphasised the value of scientific conferences in bringing together specialists from the public and private healthcare sectors to exchange knowledge and explore developments in the comprehensive management of diabetes and obesity.

He also discussed advances in obesity treatment, including newer medical therapies and their implications for managing obesity-related conditions, particularly type 2 diabetes. These developments highlight the importance of individualised treatment approaches and integrating medical and lifestyle interventions into comprehensive patient care.

The scientific programme explored recent advances in managing type 1 and type 2 diabetes, including continuous glucose monitoring systems, insulin pumps, modern pharmaceutical treatments, and technologies that support glucose monitoring and early identification of potentially dangerous fluctuations.

Presentations also addressed diabetes-related complications affecting the eyes, blood vessels, bones, and extremities, alongside associated metabolic conditions such as polycystic ovary syndrome and insulin resistance.

Dr Mohamed Elrishi, head of Endocrinology and Diabetes at Al-Ahli Hospital and chair of the conference, highlighted the importance of equipping healthcare professionals with current clinical knowledge while empowering patients to understand their conditions better and actively participate in their treatment and long-term care.

He also announced plans to establish a dedicated insulin pump clinic at Al-Ahli Hospital, marking another step in developing specialised diabetes services and supporting patients who require advanced insulin therapy.

The conference delivered 11 scientific presentations and awarded participants eight accredited continuing medical education (CME) points, supporting the ongoing professional development of healthcare practitioners across both the public and private sectors.

The conference also featured a presentation by Dr Turki al-Hababi, head of Obesity Medicine at Qatar Obesity Centre and director of the National Obesity Treatment Centre at Hamad Medical Corporation. His presentation focused on strengthening collaboration between specialised secondary care services and primary healthcare centres in managing obesity.

Al-Ahli Hospital 2nd diabetes conference