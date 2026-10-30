Community College Graduates Record 1,162 Students In Largest Class

The Community College of Qatar (CCQ) celebrated the graduation of 1,162 diploma and bachelor's degree holders in its 15th graduating class of 2026, the largest in the college's 16-year history.

The ceremony brought together ministers, ambassadors, academics, faculty members, administrators and families.

The number of graduates exceeded the 872 recorded in 2024 and 860 in 2025.

CCQ president Dr Khalid Mohammed al-Horr said the achievement reflects the college's efforts to provide flexible, sustainable education that meets labour market needs and supports Qatar National Vision 2030.

He highlighted seven strategic partnerships signed this year, including agreements with the National Cyber Security Agency to protect cyberspace and the Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs, which supported the first graduating cohort of the Associate Diploma in Islamic Daawa programme.

Dr al-Horr also noted that six students graduated after continuing their studies inside correctional and rehabilitation institutions, underscoring the role of education in expanding opportunities.

Graduate representative Latifa Turki Methqal, who earned a bachelor's degree in human resources management, said the achievement reflected perseverance and the ability to balance education, work and family responsibilities.

The CCQ's academic divisions cover administrative sciences, science and technology, and arts and humanities.

The college holds full national institutional accreditation for five years, alongside international accreditations for programmes in cybersecurity, information technology, logistics and supply chain management.

Community College of Qatar CCQ Graduation ceremony