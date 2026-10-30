652 CCQ Students Graduate On Second Day

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Community College of Qatar has celebrated the graduation of 652 students on the second day of its 2026 ceremonies, as the institution marks its largest graduating class in its history, with a total of 1,162 graduates.

The ceremony recognized 565 recipients of associate diplomas and 87 graduates of the Higher Education Certificate in Early Childhood Education programme. HE Minister of Education and Higher Education Lolwah al-Khater attended as guest of honour. Outstanding students were also recognised for their academic achievements. In his opening address, college president Dr Khalid al-Horr stressed the importance of continuity in education, highlighting pathways that allow students to progress from certificates to diplomas and bachelor's degrees.

He said the approach supported lifelong learning and is aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030, which places human development at the heart of the country's long-term goals. Many associate diploma graduates are already continuing their studies in bachelor's degree programmes at the college, al-Horr said, adding that the qualification should serve as a foundation for further education rather than a limit to students' ambitions.

He also highlighted graduates who had returned to education after years away from the classroom while balancing employment and family responsibilities. The Early Childhood Education programme was developed in strategic partnership with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education to prepare qualified Qatari professionals for the early years of schooling.

Graduate Dalal al-Shammari, speaking on behalf of her fellow students, said success involved not only achieving goals but also gaining experience and values along the way. She said graduates had overcome the challenges of balancing work, family and study, and remained committed to further academic and professional development.

The ceremony also featured accounts from graduates who had returned to education to improve their career prospects.

Community College of Qatar