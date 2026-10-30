ICBF Holds Its 5Th Consecutive Blood Platelet Donation Camp

The Indian Community Benevolent Forum (ICBF) continued its commitment to serving the Indian expatriate community in Qatar by organising its fifth consecutive blood platelet donation camp in association with Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) at the Qatar National Blood Donation Centre.

The fifth camp saw more than 50 volunteers from various Indian states donating blood platelets.

The initiative aimed to raise awareness of the critical importance of platelet donation and encourage greater community participation in this life-saving cause.

Platelets are essential for patients undergoing cancer treatment, organ transplantation, major surgeries, and those suffering from blood disorders and traumatic injuries.

Because platelets have a very short shelf life, maintaining an adequate, uninterrupted supply depends heavily on continued support from voluntary donors.

Through this campaign, the ICBF highlighted the invaluable role of voluntary donors in saving lives and supporting Qatar's healthcare system.

During the official programme, ICBF general secretary Deepak Shetty led the proceedings and explained in detail the various initiatives that the ICBF has undertaken.

He also highlighted the importance of platelet donation and explained how the campaign forms an integral part of the ICBF's broader community outreach and humanitarian activities.

ICBF vice-president Rasheed Ahmed discussed the reasons for launching the platelet donation campaign and the importance of sustaining such initiatives.

He thanked the volunteers for their enthusiastic participation and emphasised that continued community involvement is essential to the success of life-saving humanitarian campaigns.

ICBF Medical Wing head Mini Siby proposed the vote of thanks.

Secretary Jafer Thayyil co-ordinated the event, with dedicated support from managing committee members Irfan Ansari, Mani Bharathi, Neelambari S, Amar Veer Singh, Khaja Nizamuddin, and Shankar Goud.

Indian Community Benevolent Forum