Tamilar Welfare Forum Qatar Conducts Blood Donation Camp

The Tamilar Welfare Forum (TWF), Qatar, organised a blood donation camp in collaboration with the Qatar National Blood Donation Centre of Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) on October 23 at the HMC Blood Donor Centre in Doha.

The initiative aimed to promote voluntary blood donation, raise awareness of the importance of maintaining an adequate blood supply, and encourage community participation in supporting patients in need of life-saving blood transfusions.

TWF Qatar president Mydheensha Abdul Kuthooz presided over the programme and emphasised the importance of voluntary blood donation as a noble humanitarian service that can save lives and strengthen community solidarity.

A team led by TWF managing committee member Mohamed Musthaba Nagoorgani organised the event, and their co-ordination and efforts contributed to the initiative's success.

Indian Community Benevolent Forum (ICBF) vice-president Rasheed Ahamed and secretary Jafer Thayyil, along with other members of the ICBF managing committee, graced the camp.

Representatives from various community organisations also participated in the programme, demonstrating their support for humanitarian initiatives and community welfare activities in Qatar.

TWF Qatar expressed its sincere appreciation to the HMC's Qatar National Blood Donation Centre for its collaboration, professional medical support, and continued efforts to encourage voluntary blood donation across the community.

The forum also thanked the participating dignitaries, community representatives, volunteers, donors, and supporters who contributed to the initiative.