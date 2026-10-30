QIAF Exhibition Opens At Ideal Indian School

The Qatar Indian Authors Forum (QIAF) jointly inaugurated the book exhibition with Ideal Indian School principal Azam Khan and Sakshi Dawar, the undersecretary of India's Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Lipsy Sabu, the school's assistant headmistress, was also present.

QIAF chairman Hussain Kadannamanna, president Dr Sabu KC, general secretary Thanseem Kuttiyadi, and treasurer Ansar Areembra, along with other QIAF executives and members, attended the function.

Held alongside the Kalanjali Youth Festival, the exhibition showcases books by Indian authors residing in Qatar.

The collection features stories, novels, research works, and books in other genres, written in English and Malayalam by established authors and budding student writers.

The exhibition aims to bring readers and book lovers closer to authors, giving visitors a chance to explore a diverse collection of books and interact with the writers.

After taking a close look at the books on display, Azam Khan appreciated the variety and said he would visit the exhibition again.

Sakshi Dawar also browsed English-language books and expressed her appreciation for the collection.

The exhibition, open from 5pm to 9pm, ends today.

Literary interactions, storytelling, poetry recitations, and other engaging activities will also take place alongside the exhibition.

Admission is free.