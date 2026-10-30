Empowering Older Adults

MENAFN - Gulf Times) A comprehensive analysis of five long-term studies involving 57,793 older adults across 24 countries has found a close nexus between social activity in later life, improved cognitive abilities and reduced cognitive decline, according to findings published in the 'Journal of Epidemiology & Community Health'.

The findings suggest that greater social engagement is associated with more substantial benefits for memory and executive functions, including performing arithmetic calculations and recalling animal names. The findings are particularly relevant to Qatar, which has long pursued a vastly more inclusive approach to older adults, moving beyond conventional care to empower them as active participants and partners in community development.

By drawing on their expertise, resourcefulness and accumulated knowledge, the country seeks to ensure they continue to contribute immeasurably to society and pass their experience on to younger generations.

National strategy

Qatar's approach predates the analysis and is rooted in a comprehensive national strategy that places empowerment and substantive community integration at its core. In accord with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the country's enduring religious and social values, the strategy strives to include older adults in the broader community development process, recognise their contributions and broaden their role in shaping society.

It is a quintessential model of how respect for older generations can be morphed into meaningful participation, with their experience serving as an instrumental resource for national development.

Qatar has invariably taken into account the psychological and moral dimensions of caring for older adults, referring to them as“people of distinction” rather than defining them solely by age. This designation reflects the conspicuously high standing they enjoy in Qatari society and the deference accorded to their wisdom, experience and contributions. It is not simply a matter of terminology; it reflects a broader understanding of their immense value to families and the community.

In 2002, Qatar established the Center for Empowerment and Care of the Elderly (Ehsan) under the Ministry of Social Development and Family (MSDF), with a mandate to advance social welfare and accord older adults the standing they deserve. It has also established Ehsan clubs across several geographical areas, including Azghwa, Al Wakra and Al Shamal, making productive use of older adults' leisure time while providing social and psychological counseling for them and their families.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Ehsan Executive Director Manal Ahmed al-Mannai said caring for older adults was deeply rooted in Qatar's time-honoured values, which emphasise reverence for elders and recognise them as a paragon of judiciousness, expertise and goodness within families and society. As the country has evolved, she explained, this care has morphed from a primarily family- and community-based responsibility into structured institutional services designed to meet their social needs.

Al-Mannai said Ehsan works to strengthen the standing of people of distinction and empower them to participate actively in society. The centre's role, she stressed, extends well beyond any particular age group because older adults possess plenty of knowledge, expertise and experience that can help shape future generations. Their contributions are a tremendous resource, and Ehsan seeks to ensure they remain active participants in community life, she underscored.

Explaining the social significance of the term“people of distinction”, al-Mannai said it conveys an important message: older adults should be valued not merely for their age but for the standing, experience and knowledge they bring to society. The shift is therefore more than a change in terminology; it represents a move from a model focused essentially on care to one centered on empowerment, participation and intergenerational exchange, she said.

People of distinction are not simply recipients of services but partners in development, al-Mannai emphasised, remarking that Ehsan reinforces this principle through programs and initiatives that highlight their contributions and encourage them to participate in social, cultural and awareness-raising activities.

By showcasing their achievements and experience, the centre also offers younger generations role models whose knowledge and resourcefulness they can emulate, al-Mannai said. On efforts to strengthen ties between generations, al-Mannai added that Ehsan goes beyond visits and special occasions to build lasting relationships between young people and people of distinction. Its programs and initiatives encourage younger generations to listen to older people's firsthand accounts, learn from their experiences and benefit from their accumulated knowledge, she suggested.

The centre also highlights their stories and experiences in heritage, education, work and social life, recognizing them as an integral part of Qatar's collective memory, al-Mannai pointed out, asserting that preserving and sharing these experiences helps sustain the connection between generations while ensuring that older adults' knowledge remains a valuable part of the country's social and cultural fabric.

Al-Mannai addressed the support and rehabilitation packages provided to families to ensure the sustainability of home care for older adults without imposing psychological or physical burdens on family members. She said Ehsan primarily focuses on raising awareness of how to care for older adults, understanding their psychological and social needs, and fostering positive communication with them through prioritising a safe home environment.

The centre encourages older adults to maintain their independence, works to prevent social isolation, and emphasises the importance of distributing caregiving responsibilities among family members, she outlined. The centre emphasises that care does not mean doing everything on behalf of an older adult, but rather assisting them when needed while respecting their abilities, decisions and privacy, al-Mannai underlined.

She argued that caring for caregivers themselves is also essential, as sustainable care requires a balance between the needs of older adults and the psychological and physical well-being of family members. The more aware and prepared a family is, she asserted, the higher the quality and sustainability of care and the greater the comfort and independence of older adults.

Distinctive vision

Al-Mannai highlighted the centre's distinctive vision for protecting older adults from digital isolation by treating them as an integral part of the digital transformation shaping modern life. She said the centre provides digital awareness programs and substantially strengthens their skills in using smartphones, applications and electronic services.

Al-Mannai underscored the importance of digital security, including raising awareness of online fraud, protecting personal information and refraining from sharing confidential codes or banking details. She noted the significant role of young people in helping parents and grandparents acquire digital skills in ways that foster self-reliance and independence. The aim, she stressed, is not merely to encourage older adults to use technology, but to ensure they use it independently, confidently and safely, making it a catalyst for stronger social connections rather than a source of isolation.

Notwithstanding the centre's substantial efforts, al-Mannai identified four key future challenges: demographic shifts, the increasingly diverse needs of older adults, rapid technological advances, and evolving health and social services. Al-Mannai stressed that older adults' needs vary vastly, with some requiring care and support while others retain the ability and desire to work, volunteer and participate in the community. Accordingly, future efforts must prioritise more flexible, specialised services that factor in individual needs, foster independence and substantially improve quality of life.

Lastly, al-Mannai reemphasised the importance of developing social programs, strengthening partnerships with health and community organisations, and leveraging technology and data to identify and anticipate future needs. She highlighted awareness, prevention and empowerment as critical to preparing for the future, stressing that the goal is not merely to respond to challenges after they emerge, but to predict and mitigate them before they arise.

The centre's ambition, she added, is to move from responding to needs to anticipating them, and from providing care alone to building an integrated system that ensures older adults enjoy a dignified, secure life and active participation in society.

Ultimately, while studies and research increasingly underscore the importance of treating older adults as an integral segment of society, Qatar has made a giant leap forward in this pursuit, moving older adults from the periphery to the center of society and transforming them into a contributing force in achieving Qatar National Vision 2030. The strategy aims to transform Qatar into an advanced country capable of achieving sustainable development and securing a dignified life for its people, generation after generation.