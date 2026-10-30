QIA Maintains Investment Pace, Looks At Long-Term Opportunities, Says CEO

The Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) is expanding its US presence and pursuing opportunities in several areas, chief executive Mohammed Saif al-Sowaidi said, stressing the importance of long-term investment and strategic partnerships.

He said during a discussion with CNN's Becky Anderson at the“Global Perspectives: In Doha” event, organised by CNN in collaboration with Media City Qatar, that the QIA is maintaining its investment pace despite regional geopolitical tensions, focusing on long-term opportunities in global markets while preparing to manage the expected growth in Qatar's revenues from expanding liquefied natural gas (LNG) production.

“The leadership in Qatar established Qatar Investment Authority to be a long-term investment and preserve capital for the long term,” he stressed.

Al-Sowaidi noted that the sovereign wealth fund remains active but selective in its investments, emphasising that its mandate is to preserve and grow national wealth for future generations.

He acknowledged that a prolonged regional conflict could increase risks across financial markets, affecting inflation, logistics and infrastructure, but said the situation had not altered the fund's investment pace.

The official added that the QIA follows a structured approach in managing the relationship between the state's fiscal policy and its investment policy, while maintaining appropriate safety margins and reserves.

“This ensures the capacity to meet future obligations, including addressing the needs of current generations when necessary, without compromising the objective of preserving wealth for future generations,” he continued.

According to the official, the US remains central to the QIA's investment strategy as the fund prepares to deploy additional capital in line with Qatar's anticipated LNG revenue growth.

Commenting on the announced $500bn investment commitment in the US over the next 10 years, al-Sowaidi noted that this approach is linked to the scale of the US market and its standing in the global economy, as well as the broad range of investment opportunities across public and private equities, private credit, technology, and innovation.

He said that the US accounts for approximately one-quarter of global GDP and holds a significant share of investable financial markets, making it a key destination in the QIA's strategy to expand the scope of its investments and enhance the efficiency of its capital deployment.

“This scale, combined with the country's innovation ecosystem and depth of capital markets, makes it an important destination for the fund's growing investment activity,” al-Sowaidi said.

“The fund is also expanding its American operations,” he added.“Its New York office is expected to grow to around 40-45 employees within three years, strengthening its ability to work with companies and investment partners.”

QIA Investment