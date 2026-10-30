Survivors, Patients Honoured At Breast Cancer Awareness Event

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Breast cancer survivors and patients were honoured at“Beyond the Ribbon: Awareness, Stories & Wellness”, a community gathering that highlighted the importance of breast cancer awareness, early detection and community support through personal stories and health education.

Organised by Golden CMC Events & Management, in collaboration with the Qatar Cancer Society (QCS) and Doha Women Forum, the programme brought community members together for an afternoon focused on understanding breast cancer beyond statistics and traditional awareness campaigns by listening to people whose lives have been touched by the disease.

The programme featured Heba Ali Nassar, head of the Community Health Awareness Department at the QCS, who delivered an informative session on early detection and the importance of recognising warning signs and seeking timely medical advice.

An interactive online quiz encouraged audience participation, making the learning experience both engaging and memorable.

The top five participants were recognised following the activity.

A particularly moving part of the programme featured personal experiences from two speakers who offered different perspectives on living with breast cancer.

Musleh Abuazab spoke openly about his journey as a man living with breast cancer, broadening understanding that the disease is not exclusively a women's issue.

His willingness to share such a personal experience highlighted the importance of including men in breast cancer awareness conversations and making space for every patient's story.

Atty Chace Arcilla, a breast cancer survivor, shared her personal journey of faith and resilience.

She also offered practical insights on reducing breast cancer risk and taking proactive steps towards better health.

The gathering continued with a special tribute to members of Doha Wireless Warriors, a dragon boat team made up of cancer survivors.

The tribute honoured breast cancer survivors Yasmin Mohamoud, Naheed Farrukh and Margaret Osifo, recognising their personal journeys and perseverance while highlighting the importance of community support throughout illness, treatment and recovery.

The event also included a question-and-answer session, giving attendees the opportunity to engage with the speakers, ask questions and learn more about breast cancer awareness and prevention.

Through health education, personal stories and the recognition of survivors,“Beyond the Ribbon” brought people together to learn, share and honour the experiences of those affected by breast cancer.

The gathering reinforced the importance of early detection and community support, while reminding attendees that behind every diagnosis is a person whose story deserves to be heard.

Breast cancer health education QCS Doha Women Forum