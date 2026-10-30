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MIA Park Bazaar

MIA Park Bazaar


Date: 2026-10-30 02:31:23

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Visitors browse stalls featuring handmade crafts, locally made products, traditional accessories, toys and children's items at the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) Park's Weekend Bazaar, which opened Friday.

The weekly market brings together local vendors and creative businesses near the MIA, offering a variety of products every Friday from 4pm to 10pm and Saturday from 2pm to 9pm.

Museum of Islamic Art weekly market local vendors

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Gulf Times

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