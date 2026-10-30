Armorthane Highlights Spray-Applied Polyurea Waterproofing For Shipping Container Pools

Blue polyurea membrane coating the interior of a shipping container pool, continuous across walls, corners and floor.

Applicator spraying polyurea inside a shipping container pool, with the floor still bare.

Finished shipping container pool on a flatbed trailer, the point at which the structure flexes in transport.

A spray-applied elastomeric membrane gives container conversions a continuous waterproof lining that moves with the structure.

- Troy Bacon, Business Development, ArmorThane USA Inc.

SPRINGFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ArmorThane USA Inc., the polyurea and polyurethane protective coatings manufacturer, supplies spray-applied polyurea waterproofing for applicators converting shipping containers into swimming pools - an application where the structure moves and the lining has to move with it.

A container converted to a pool carries loads it was not originally designed for. Walls take hydrostatic pressure, welded window and fitting penetrations concentrate stress, and the structure can rack when it is lifted, transported or set. A lining for this application has to accommodate that movement and remain continuous while it does.

Spray-applied polyurea is an elastomer. It is applied in place, bonds directly to prepared steel, and forms one continuous membrane across walls, corners and floor without overlapping joints. Skimmers, returns and light housings are detailed into the membrane as part of the application rather than treated as separate sealed components.

"The structure moves, so the lining has to move with it. That is what a sprayed elastomer does, and it is why there are no seams to open up," said Troy Bacon, business development at ArmorThane USA Inc. "The waterproofing and the finish are two different layers doing two different jobs, and we are careful not to blur them."

Those layers behave differently in pool service. The polyurea membrane serves as the primary waterproofing layer, while the finish addresses separate appearance and exposure requirements. Aromatic polyurea is normally specified with a topcoat where appearance and ultraviolet exposure matter, which is standard practice across the coatings industry. ArmorThane is evaluating topcoat options for the combination of chlorinated immersion and direct UV that a container pool presents, and recommends that coating selection for continuous chlorinated-water immersion be confirmed with the company for the specific service conditions.

For builders and applicators quoting this work, success depends on several factors together: selecting a coating system appropriate to the service conditions, accounting for the structural behavior of the converted container, preparing the substrate properly, and detailing every penetration. Container floors arrive with whatever their service life left behind, and surface preparation drives adhesion. The transition at the waterline and the detailing at skimmers, returns and light housings warrant specification attention alongside the coating selection itself.

Container pool work sits within ArmorThane's established water feature applications, which include concrete pools, koi ponds and water gardens. Builders, applicators and specifiers evaluating a container conversion can contact ArmorThane for information on coating applications and the technical requirements for a given set of service conditions.

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About ArmorThane USA Inc.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, ArmorThane USA Inc. is a family-owned manufacturer of high-performance polyurea and polyurethane protective coatings serving industrial, commercial, military, and infrastructure markets across North America and abroad. ArmorThane's portfolio of protective coating systems is supported by a global network of certified applicators. Known as "The Polyurea Professionals," ArmorThane provides complete systems including coatings, spray equipment, training, and technical support. For more information, visit .

Troy Bacon

ArmorThane

(417) 831-0877

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ArmorThane Highlights Spray-Applied Polyurea Waterproofing for Shipping Container Pools News Provided By ArmorThane October 30, 2026, 18:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Chemical Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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