New York Festivals Advertising Awards Opens For Entries, Celebrating 70 Years Of Creative Excellence

Seven Decades of Global Creative Excellence, Continued Collaboration with the 4A's, the Return of GenJam, and New Opportunities for Small Agencies

- Scott Rose, President, NYF Advertising Awards CompetitionsNEW YORK, NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- New York Festivals Advertising Awards(NYF) opens its 2027 competition for entries, marking NYF's 70th anniversary and celebrating seven decades of recognizing exceptional creativity from around the globe.Since 1957, New York Festivals have been part of advertising's evolving creative landscape, honoring the ideas, people, and groundbreaking work that have shaped the industry across generations.“Throughout its history, NYF has recognized campaigns that transcend their original moment. More than award-winning advertising, these are creative milestones that have challenged conventions, shifted perspectives, influenced culture, and inspired generations of creative talent worldwide.” Ellen Smyth, CEO, New York FestivalsAs New York Festivals celebrate this landmark anniversary, the Advertising Awards continues its commitment to recognizing innovative work that pushes creative boundaries and reflects the changing ways brands connect with audiences.“The strength of New York Festivals has always been rooted in the caliber of our international juries and their commitment to recognizing exceptional creative work,” said Scott Rose, President, New York Festivals Advertising Competitions.“As we celebrate our 70th anniversary, our continued partnership with the 4A's reinforces our commitment to meaningful industry collaboration, bringing together leading creative voices to recognize excellence while creating new opportunities for the next generation of talent.”4A's PartnershipBuilding on its ongoing partnership with the 4A's (American Association of Advertising Agencies), NYF will continue its expanded in-person judging program, bringing together respected industry leaders for thoughtful, collaborative evaluation of the world's most compelling creative work.The partnership reflects a shared commitment to creative excellence, meaningful industry engagement, and ensuring that exceptional ideas receive recognition from their peers.Creativity Meets Generative AINYF Advertising and the 4A's will also continue their joint GenJam series, developed in partnership with Machine Cinema, bringing together emerging technology and human creativity in a fast-paced, live creative competition.With Higgsfield serving as the AI platform partner for the two most recent events, GenJam challenges agency teams to explore the possibilities of generative AI, transforming a creative brief into original advertising concepts and executions within a limited time frame.New York Festivals' 70th anniversary will also be supported by FOUNDERS, an independent global creative agency developing the 2027 Advertising Awards campaign, set to debut in January.Small Agency. Big Ideas. Greater OpportunityRecognizing the vital role independent and smaller agencies play in driving creative innovation, New York Festivals Advertising Awards is introducing special pricing for small agencies, offering a discounted entry fee of $395 for agencies with fewer than 50 employees across all 2027 competition categories.With their agility, access to senior creative talent, and ability to respond quickly to evolving client needs, small agencies consistently demonstrate that exceptional ideas aren't defined by agency size. This initiative reinforces NYF's commitment to making international creative recognition more accessible to agencies of every scale.The 2027 New York Festivals Advertising Awards are officially open for entries. Agencies, brands, and creatives worldwide are invited to submit their most innovative and impactful work, joining seven decades of extraordinary ideas that have shaped the industry and continuing a legacy of creativity that inspires what comes next.The deadline for entering the 2027 NYF Advertising Awards is May 2027.To enter or for more information on categories, rules, and regulations, and eligibility, or to view the 2026 competition winners visit: .About New York Festivals: New York FestivalsCelebrating the World's Best Work since 1957International Advertising AwardsAME AwardsNYFHealthRadioAwardsTV&Film AwardsEntries to each of the competitions are judged around the world by panels of peers in their respective industries. For more information, go to .

Gayle Seminara Mandel

New York Festivals

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New York Festivals Advertising Awards Opens for Entries, Celebrating 70 Years of Creative Excellence News Provided By New York Festivals October 30, 2026, 18:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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