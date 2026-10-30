Currencylayer Now Covers More Than 170 Currencies

Currency Exchange Rates and Financial Reports

Currencylayer now covers 170+ currencies and precious metals, with historical rates and new live bid-ask data for finance teams.

- APILayerAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Currencylayer now returns exchange rates for more than 170 currencies, plus gold and silver. The September 24 release adds eight ISO 4217 codes: BYN, CNH, MRU, MXV, SLE, SSP, STN and XCG. It retires three superseded codes: EEK, MRO and VEF. Live rate requests can also return the bid, ask and spread for each currency. Requests that do not ask for the spread return the same response as before.Finance teams close the books after the month ends, often in the first working days of the next one. By then the market has moved. A close script that pulls the latest rates restates every foreign-currency balance at a rate from the wrong day, and running the same report a week later gives a different answer.Every rate in a close is tied to a date. Receivables, payables and cash held in foreign currencies are restated at the rate on the last day of the period. Transactions are booked at the rate for the day they happened, or at a monthly average where the accounting policy allows it. None of those dates is today. Audits return to those figures months later, and each one has to be reproduced from the same rate.Currencylayer returns the rates for any date back to 1999, collected from commercial sources and banks around the world. A close script asks for the last day of the month by date and gets that day's rates whenever it runs. Any earlier period rebuilds the same way. Historical rates for the eight new codes start on August 25, 2026, and a request for an earlier date returns an error. The currency API helps finance teams retrieve historical exchange rates for specific dates when preparing financial reports.Gold (XAU) and silver (XAG) are quoted per troy ounce through the same endpoints as every currency. A period-end valuation of metal holdings uses the same date query as the currency balances beside it.Higher plans add three more queries. Time-frame queries return the rates for every day in a range in one request, which is the input for a monthly average. Change queries report how much a currency moved between two dates. On Professional and Enterprise plans, adding spread=1 to a live request returns a rate, bid, ask and spread for each currency in place of a single rate:The bid and ask show what converting a cash balance costs at that moment. Where a currency has no bid and ask data, the response carries the standard rate.Storing the rate date next to each converted figure shows anyone reading the report which day the number came from.Currencylayer is part of the APILayer suite, alongside IPstack, Weatherstack, Userstack and Exchangeratesapi. Exchangeratesapi received the same currencies, metals and spread data in the September release.Developers can test Currencylayer on the free plan at .About APILayerAPILayer runs a suite of APIs for developers, including IPstack, Weatherstack, Userstack, Exchangeratesapi, Currencylayer, Aviationstack and Marketstack.

Emiliano Trozzi

APIlayer

+1 512-226-8080

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Currencylayer Now Covers More Than 170 Currencies News Provided By APIlayer October 30, 2026, 18:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, World & Regional



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