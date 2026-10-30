Policeman Injured In Firing During Raid On Illegal Arms Smuggling Suspect In Varanasi Accused Held

MENAFN - IANS) Varanasi, Oct 30 (IANS) A police constable was injured after an accused allegedly opened fire at a police team during a raid conducted in the Lanka police station area of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh at around 9 p.m. on Friday.

The raid was launched following information about the illegal sale of firearms in the area.

According to preliminary information, a police team reached the location after receiving a tip-off regarding the suspected illegal arms trade.

During the operation, police personnel attempted to apprehend the accused involved in the alleged illegal activity. However, as the team moved to arrest the suspects, one of the accused allegedly opened fire at the police personnel.

In the incident, Constable Sumit Shukla sustained a gunshot wound to his abdomen. The sudden firing created a tense situation at the spot, prompting the police team to take immediate action.

Responding swiftly, the police launched a counter-operation and managed to apprehend the main accused following a brief encounter. During the exchange of fire, the accused sustained a bullet injury to his leg. He was subsequently taken into custody and shifted to a hospital for medical treatment.

The police also recovered a pistol allegedly used in the incident. Further investigation is underway to establish the accused's involvement in the illegal arms trade and determine whether other individuals are connected to the operation.

Meanwhile, officials confirmed that the injured constable, Sumit Shukla, is in stable condition and out of danger. He is receiving proper medical treatment at the hospital.

The prompt response by the police team led to the arrest of the main accused and the recovery of the firearm, said officials. Further legal proceedings are expected to follow as investigators continue examining the circumstances surrounding the incident.