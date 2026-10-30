Arunachal Dy CM Reiterates Govt's Readiness For Dialogue On 11,200 MW Siang Hydropower Project

MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, Oct 30 (IANS) Amid protests against the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Friday reiterated that the state government remains open to dialogue with all stakeholders, including community organisations, student bodies, civil society groups and individuals who have expressed concerns over the project.

The Deputy Chief Minister emphasised that the state government believes in addressing differences through constructive engagement, informed discussions and mutual understanding.

He also stressed the importance of expert consultations and creating public awareness about the project, while reaffirming the state government's willingness to engage with all concerned organisations and individuals.

Mein, who holds the Power and Non-Conventional Energy Resources portfolios, was speaking at the valedictory function of the 25th Silver Jubilee Celebrations of the All Palin, Chambang, Yangte, Gangte and Tarak-Lengdi Students' Union (APCYGTSU), held at Palin on Friday.

Ministers Balo Raja and Ojing Tasing also attended the programme.

The silver jubilee celebrations were organised under the theme "Honouring the Past, Charting the Future", marking 25 years of the students' union and recognising its contributions to the student community.

Addressing the gathering, Mein urged the youth to channel their energy, knowledge and talent towards building a peaceful, progressive and developed Arunachal Pradesh.

He highlighted the important role of young people in shaping the state's future and called upon them to contribute positively to society and the overall development of the state.

Speaking about Arunachal Pradesh's development potential, the Deputy Chief Minister highlighted its abundant natural resources, including hydropower, minerals and mining resources.

He noted the progress made in the state's hydropower sector and underlined the need to harness these resources responsibly to strengthen the economy and create greater employment and development opportunities for the people.

Meanwhile, the proposed SUMP has been facing opposition from several local organisations, which have been staging protests over concerns surrounding the mega project.

The proposed multipurpose project is expected to generate 11,200 MW of electricity.

The controversy surrounding the project has prompted the state government to emphasise transparency, public consultation and dialogue with affected communities and other stakeholders.

Earlier, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu had also stressed the need for transparency and open discussions on the proposed project.

As part of the consultation process, he held an all-party meeting of legislators to discuss the Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) and assess the viability of the proposed mega project.

The Chief Minister subsequently held another meeting with the Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum (AITF) and various Community-Based Organisations (CBOs), during which issues and concerns relating to the project were discussed.

Referring to the all-party legislators' meeting, Khandu, in a post on the social media platform X, said that discussions had covered national security, environmental concerns and the apprehensions of local people.

"Discussed national security, environmental concerns and the concerns of the local people. Our priority is to protect national interests while respecting the rights and aspirations of the people of Siang Valley," the Chief Minister added.

In another post on X, Khandu said that misinformation and misconceptions surrounding the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project were creating apprehensions among the people.

However, opposition to the project continues, with several local organisations raising concerns about its potential impact on villages and the environment.

Arunachal Pradesh Congress President Bosiram Siram, while speaking to the media and referring to the concerns raised by local agitating organisations, claimed that the proposed SUMP could lead to the submergence of 27 villages following the construction of the dam.