Rickelton, Mulder Centuries Help Proteas Set 288-Run Target For Australia

MENAFN - IANS) Cape Town, Oct 30 (IANS) Centuries from Ryan Rickelton and Wiaan Mulder powered a magnificent lower-order fightback as South Africa scored 387 in their second innings, setting Australia a challenging target of 288 runs to win the series-deciding third Test of the ICC World Test Championship 2025/27 at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday.

Resuming Day 4 of the third and final Test of the series at 140/4, South Africa built their innings around a monumental 154-run sixth-wicket partnership between Rickelton, who scored 101 off 219 balls, and Mulder, who made 115 off 221 deliveries.

The pair frustrated Australia's bowling attack across two gruelling sessions, transforming South Africa's position after the hosts had lost Matthew Breetzke early in the morning.

Breetzke, who resumed alongside Rickelton, looked to consolidate before Pat Cummins produced a sharp short delivery in the 67th over. The batter mistimed his pull and found Mitchell Starc, departing for 43 to leave South Africa at 181/5.

Mulder then joined Rickelton and the duo took the attack to Australia, putting together a vital stand that gave the hosts a substantial lead to defend in the final innings.

Rickelton brought up a gritty century, striking 12 boundaries, before being run out by Josh Inglis in the 120th over. Mulder continued to score freely, hitting 10 fours and four sixes in his 115-run knock.

With Rickelton's dismissal, Australia appeared poised to wrap up the innings quickly, but Kagiso Rabada provided valuable support to Mulder from the other end, helping him reach his hundred.

Cummins eventually dismissed Mulder as the last wicket, bringing South Africa's second innings to an end at 387 in 134.4 overs and leaving Australia with 288 runs to chase on the final day.

For Australia, Starc was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3-65 in 24 overs, while captain Cummins (2-71) and veteran spinner Nathan Lyon (2-101) claimed two wickets apiece.

South Africa had scored 329 in their first innings, before Australia responded with 429 to secure a crucial 100-run lead. With the three-match World Test Championship series locked at 1-1, the final day's chase will decide the outcome of the contest.

Brief scores:

South Africa 329 & 387 all out in 134.4 overs (Wiaan Mulder 115, Ryan Rickelton 101; Mitchell Starc 3-65, Pat Cummins 2-71) lead Australia 429 by 287 runs