Kenya Airways Selects PROS To Advance Offer Optimization And Support Growth Strategy

As part of the agreement, Kenya Airways will implement

The investment reflects Kenya Airways' focus on equipping its commercial teams with advanced science to better understand demand patterns, identify revenue opportunities and respond more effectively to changing customer behavior. By strengthening the forecasting and optimization capabilities that inform commercial decisions today, the airline is also building a stronger foundation for future offer optimization and continued progress toward a modern retailing environment.

Julius Thairu, Chief Commercial & Customer Officer of Kenya Airways, said:

"In an ever-evolving industry, it is crucial to have innovative solutions that can adapt to changing market dynamics. PROS' proven leadership in the offer management space and advanced AI capabilities stood out as the perfect fit for our ambitious growth plans, enhancing our revenue management strategies and elevating our overall business performance as part of our offer optimization and offer and order management vision."

Surain Adyanthaya, President, Airline Group at PROS, said:

"Airlines are increasingly focused on creating and optimizing offers that reflect customer demand, business objectives and market conditions in real time. We're honored to partner with Kenya Airways as it advances its commercial and retailing strategy. By combining advanced AI, forecasting and optimization capabilities, we're helping build the foundation for more intelligent offer optimization, stronger commercial performance and greater agility in a rapidly evolving marketplace."

Supporting Kenya Airways' Offer Optimization and Retailing Evolution

As airlines continue their transition toward modern retailing, offer optimization is becoming increasingly important to delivering relevant customer offers while maximizing commercial performance. Advanced forecasting, optimization and AI-driven decisioning capabilities help airlines better understand demand, anticipate market changes and make more informed commercial decisions.

Through its partnership with PROS, Kenya Airways is investing in the capabilities that support a more intelligent approach to offer optimization, helping create a stronger foundation for its broader retailing vision while driving improved commercial outcomes across the business.

About PROS

PROS is the modern airline retailing transformation partner built for airline commercial independence and measurable outcomes. PROS helps airlines create, price, sell, and optimize offers through a unique combination of airline commercial expertise, proven pricing science, AI, intelligent automation, and an open ecosystem. Backed by more than 40 years of industry experience, PROS enables airlines to increase revenue performance, enhance customer experiences, and modernize retailing operations while maintaining flexibility and control. Learn more at pros.

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