Centralized Supply Chain Services, LLC (CSCS®), Applebee's®, And IHOP® Recognize 2026 Supplier Partners Of The Year - AE...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Centralized Supply Chain Services, LLC (CSCS®), together with Applebee's® and IHOP®, have named Pacific Prime Meats and Custom Foods of America their 2026 Supplier Partners of the Year, honoring the companies for their collaboration, innovation, and commitment to supporting restaurant success across the Applebee's and IHOP systems. The awards were presented at the Applebee's Franchise Conference and IHOP Supplier Summit in Austin, Texas.

Pacific Prime Meats was named 2026 Applebee's Supplier Partner of the Year, recognizing the company's exceptional responsiveness, agility, and support on behalf of the Applebee's system.

“Pacific Prime Meats distinguished itself through its commitment, agility and partnership,” said Mike Leikam, President and CEO of CSCS®.“When faced with the demands of a major Applebee's promotion, their team responded quickly and decisively to secure supply and help ensure restaurants were positioned to deliver for their guests.”

Custom Foods of America was named the 2026 IHOP Supplier Partner of the Year for its strong collaboration and the value it delivered across the IHOP system.

“Custom Foods of America has been an outstanding partner to IHOP,” Leikam said.“Their collaboration with IHOP Culinary and Dine Brands Quality Assurance, combined with their work with CSCS to ensure supply continuity and effectively manage costs, exemplifies the kind of partnership that creates meaningful value to the entire IHOP system.”

“These companies represent the very best of our supplier community,” Leikam added.“Their teams understand our business, anticipate challenges and work alongside us to develop solutions that support franchisees, restaurants and guests. We are proud to recognize their outstanding contributions.”

ABOUT CENTRALIZED SUPPLY CHAIN SERVICES, LLC

Centralized Supply Chain Services, LLC is the exclusive buying agent for the Applebee's and IHOP systems. Formed as a supply chain cooperative to leverage the combined buying power of both systems, CSCS manages approximately $2 billion in spend on behalf of its Member operators. CSCS's primary mission is two-fold. First, to assure that Member restaurants receive the benefit of continuously available goods and services in adequate supplies at the lowest sustainable delivered prices; and second, to coordinate with Applebee's and IHOP in their ongoing efforts to develop new and innovative products and programs to promote their respective concepts. Learn more about CSCS at .

ABOUT DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC.

Based in Pasadena, California, Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN), through its subsidiaries and franchisees, supports and operates restaurants under the Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar®, IHOP®, and Fuzzy's Taco Shop® brands. As of June 28, 2026, these three brands comprised nearly 3,500 restaurants. Dine Brands is one of the largest full-service restaurant companies in the world and in 2022 expanded into the Fast Casual segment. For more information on Dine Brands, visit the Company's website located at .

ABOUT PACIFIC PRIME MEATS, LLC

Based in Vernon, California, Pacific Prime Meats produces fully cooked proteins and custom prepared foods for retail, club, restaurant, and foodservice customers. Its USDA-inspected, GFSI-certified facility holds a Grade AA rating and offers charbroiled, kettle-cooked, and sous vide capabilities, producing everything from beef burgers and sausage patties to taco meats, chili, carnitas, riblets, and shredded meats.

At Pacific Prime Meats, strong partnerships drive everything we do. Our operations team is led by COO Jay Schumacher and supported by the expertise of Brian Levy in sales and business development and Jay Wiviott in culinary and commercialization. Together, they work closely with customers at every stage, from custom recipes and product development to private label manufacturing and commercial production. We take pride in providing quality food, responsive service, and the dependable consistency our customers rely on every day.

That commitment is strengthened by the companies behind us. Pacific Prime Meats is one of the Giuliano family of food businesses, which also includes Integrated Food Service, Grilled Sandwiches, LLC, and Little Brothers Bakery, and carries on a three-generation family tradition spanning 75 years. Together they form a vertically integrated platform where fully cooked proteins, commercial baking, and sandwich assembly come together under one family of ownership, led by CEO Paul G. Giuliano. With each stage of production under our own management, our customers benefit from tighter coordination and greater control from ingredient to finished product.

ABOUT CUSTOM FOODS OF AMERICA, INC. (CFA)

Custom Foods of America, Inc. (CFA) is a leading private food manufacturer that specializes in creating customized, ready-to-use food solutions for national restaurant chains, hospitality brands, and convenience stores. Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, the company develops and produces a wide range of proprietary soups, sauces, side dishes, and appetizers. Backed by a robust Research & Development team of chefs and food scientists, CFA operates a high-capacity, SQF-certified manufacturing facility that distributes custom culinary products nationwide.

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