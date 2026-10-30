Gold Forex Signal 30/10: Sell Signal Targets $3,625 (Video)
- I am selling below $4,000 with a stop at $4050, and a target of $3625. Gold remains under pressure despite the Federal Reserve's decision to hold interest rates, with stronger US economic data raising concerns about further monetary tightening.
Ultimately, I do think that it might only be a matter of time before gold breaks down. We have a lot of support and a lot of demand between $4,000 and roughly $3,950. It's at that point that I think the market changes its overall attitude.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewOver the last couple of days, we have seen it bounce around pretty significantly. We'll see if that continues to be the case, and it's worth noting that we also have a Bank of Japan announcement coming out, and that is going to be crucial to watch as well.All things being equal, though, I think a bounce from here could open up the possibility of a move toward the $4,100 level. If we can clear that, it opens up more momentum, potentially, to the $4,200 levelI do believe, though, gold is trying to tell us something, and what it's trying to tell us doesn't look that healthy at the moment.Ready to trade today's Gold forecast? Here are the best Gold brokers to choose from.
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