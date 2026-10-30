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Hill's Enhances Cat And Dog Food With Prebiotics To Support Senior Pet Health In Hong Kong Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-30 02:24:56

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 October 2026 – Hill's Pet Nutrition has announced that it is promoting ActivBiome+ Multi-Benefit technology in Hong Kong and enhancing its life-stage cat food and dog food formulations to meet the nutritional needs of mature and senior pets. Incorporating prebiotics for dogs and prebiotics for cats, the technology forms part of the company's approach to supporting digestive health and overall wellbeing.

Hill's will also collaborate with veterinarians and pet care professionals to promote nutrition education, encouraging owners to incorporate nutritional management into preventive healthcare plans from an early stage.

Pet Food for Senior Dogs and Senior Cats Support Life-Stage Nutrition
The South China Morning Post, citing a recent survey, reported that Hong Kong cat owners spend an average of approximately HK$2,062 per cat each month, with expenditure increasing year on year. This reflects owners' continued investment in pet healthcare and nutrition.

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The Arabian Post

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