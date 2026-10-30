Hill's Enhances Cat And Dog Food With Prebiotics To Support Senior Pet Health In Hong Kong Arabian Post
Hill's will also collaborate with veterinarians and pet care professionals to promote nutrition education, encouraging owners to incorporate nutritional management into preventive healthcare plans from an early stage.
Pet Food for Senior Dogs and Senior Cats Support Life-Stage Nutrition
The South China Morning Post, citing a recent survey, reported that Hong Kong cat owners spend an average of approximately HK$2,062 per cat each month, with expenditure increasing year on year. This reflects owners' continued investment in pet healthcare and nutrition.
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