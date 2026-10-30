Sharjah Islamic Bank's $500 Million Sukuk Joins Nasdaq Dubai Arabian Post
Arabian Post Staff -DubaiNasdaq Dubai marked the listing of a $500 million sukuk from Sharjah Islamic Bank on Thursday, following an offering that attracted $1.3 billion in investor orders, more than twice the amount available.
The five-year, senior unsecured Islamic financing instrument, issued through SIB Sukuk Company III Limited, carries a profit rate of 5.850 per cent and matures in September 2031. The securities are listed on both Nasdaq Dubai and Euronext Dublin, giving institutional investors access through two international markets.
Demand reached 2.6 times the issue size, with orders coming from regional and international institutional investors. The bank priced the sukuk at 105 basis points above five-year US Treasury securities, while S&P Global Ratings assigned it an A- credit rating.
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