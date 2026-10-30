Sharjah Islamic Bank's $500 Million Sukuk Joins Nasdaq Dubai Arabian Post

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Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Nasdaq Dubai marked the listing of a $500 million sukuk from Sharjah Islamic Bank on Thursday, following an offering that attracted $1.3 billion in investor orders, more than twice the amount available.

The five-year, senior unsecured Islamic financing instrument, issued through SIB Sukuk Company III Limited, carries a profit rate of 5.850 per cent and matures in September 2031. The securities are listed on both Nasdaq Dubai and Euronext Dublin, giving institutional investors access through two international markets.

Demand reached 2.6 times the issue size, with orders coming from regional and international institutional investors. The bank priced the sukuk at 105 basis points above five-year US Treasury securities, while S&P Global Ratings assigned it an A- credit rating.

<p>Ahmed Saad Ibrahim, deputy chief executive officer of Sharjah Islamic Bank, rang the opening bell at Nasdaq Dubai to mark the listing. Hamed Ali, chief executive officer of Nasdaq Dubai and Dubai Financial Market, attended the ceremony, held on 29 October.</p> <p>The transaction takes the bank's cumulative sukuk listings on Nasdaq Dubai to 11 issuances worth $5.5 billion, including securities issued under programmes and standalone transactions. The figure represents the aggregate value of listings over time, rather than the bank's outstanding sukuk liabilities.</p> <p>The bank said the new issue would help diversify its funding sources and support its ability to finance growth while responding to customer requirements. Its management also linked the level of subscriptions to investor confidence in the institution's financial position and strategy.</p> <p>Ibrahim said the demand reflected confidence in the bank's performance and its ability to attract capital from investors inside and outside the region. He said management would continue to balance expansion with financial strength and seek to deliver long-term value to shareholders and investors.</p> See also Central banks expand gold holdings and rearrange overseas storage <p>The response provides a measure of demand for the bank's dollar-denominated Islamic securities at the pricing offered. An order book larger than the final issue size indicates investor interest, although orders are not equivalent to completed investments and can change during the marketing and allocation process.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> <p>The sukuk's stated profit rate is the periodic return specified for investors under its terms. Its pricing spread measures the premium over comparable US government borrowing costs at the time of pricing. Those two measures describe different aspects of the transaction and should not be treated as interchangeable.</p> <p>The A- rating provides an external assessment of credit risk, rather than a guarantee of repayment. The senior unsecured designation describes the securities' ranking and absence of specific collateral security; it distinguishes this transaction from subordinated capital instruments that banks may issue for regulatory capital purposes.</p> <p>Ali said Sharjah Islamic Bank had maintained access to international capital markets over two decades and that the new listing continued its relationship with the Dubai exchange. He emphasised the role of international investors in financing UAE institutions through Sharia-compliant securities.</p> <p>For Nasdaq Dubai, the addition comes as the exchange reports $98.2 billion of outstanding sukuk listings, part of $144.6 billion in total outstanding debt listings. Those figures show the scale of Islamic securities within its debt market, although they cover multiple issuers rather than Sharjah Islamic Bank alone.</p> <p>Sukuk are structured to comply with Islamic finance principles, which prohibit conventional interest payments. Their documentation and contractual arrangements differ from those of ordinary bonds, even where investors compare their returns with conventional fixed-income benchmarks when assessing price and risk.</p> See also Saudi sukuk index entry to broaden debt market <p>The dual listing broadens the venues through which the securities can be held and traded, but does not itself establish how actively they will change hands after issuance. Secondary-market liquidity depends on investor demand, available supply and prevailing market conditions.</p> <p>The bank's decision to issue dollar-denominated securities also places the financing within a market where pricing is influenced by US Treasury yields. Changes in those yields can affect valuations after issuance, alongside movements in credit spreads and investor assessments of the issuer's financial standing.</p> <p>Nasdaq Dubai is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority and operates alongside Dubai Financial Market within the emirate's financial-market infrastructure. The listing ceremony marked the admission of the securities rather than a separate fundraising transaction.</p> <p>The issuer, SIB Sukuk Company III Limited, is the named entity through which the bank placed the certificates. The exchange identified the transaction as a five-year senior unsecured issue, distinguishing it from perpetual additional capital instruments that have different repayment and ranking characteristics.</p> <h2></h2>