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Crown Workspace Wins Gold And Special Trinity Recognition At HR Vendors Of The Year Awards 2026 Arabian Post

Crown Workspace Wins Gold And Special Trinity Recognition At HR Vendors Of The Year Awards 2026 Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-30 02:24:55

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 October 2026 – Crown Worldwide Group is proud to announce that Crown Workspace Hong Kong has been awarded the Gold Award for Best Workplace Consultancy at the prestigious HR Vendors of the Year Awards Hong Kong 2026, organised by Human Resources Online. In addition, Crown Workspace received the special“Trinity Champion of Achievement” recognition, honouring its consistent and outstanding achievements in elevating the HR solutions ecosystem across 2024-2026. Together, these accolades recognise Crown Workspace's continued excellence in workplace transformation, relocation management, sustainability consulting, and innovative solutions that help organisations create future-ready workplaces.

The HR Vendors of the Year Awards is widely regarded as one of Asia's most respected platforms for recognising excellence among HR and workplace solution providers. Entries are evaluated by an independent judging panel of HR leaders and experts, assessing nominees on criteria including people, products and services, innovation, leadership, and industry contribution. The awards recognise organisations that demonstrate exceptional expertise, business impact, and commitment to helping clients address evolving workplace challenges. The Trinity Champion of Achievement holds particular significance as it recognises Crown Workspace's sustained achievements over three consecutive years, from 2024 to 2026. This special recognition further reinforces Crown Workspace's consistent contribution to the HR and workplace solutions ecosystem in Hong Kong.

What distinguishes Crown Workspace is its ability to combine workplace consultancy, relocation expertise, sustainability leadership, and project execution into a single integrated offering. In a market where many Hong Kong organisations are rightsizing their offices, adopting hybrid working models, and seeking cost-effective ways to optimise their workplaces, Crown Workspace helps clients transform their offices while achieving ESG objectives through services such as furniture resale, storage solutions, and recycling programmes.

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The Arabian Post

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