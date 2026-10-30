Crown Workspace Wins Gold And Special Trinity Recognition At HR Vendors Of The Year Awards 2026 Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 October 2026 – Crown Worldwide Group is proud to announce that Crown Workspace Hong Kong has been awarded the Gold Award for Best Workplace Consultancy at the prestigious HR Vendors of the Year Awards Hong Kong 2026, organised by Human Resources Online. In addition, Crown Workspace received the special“Trinity Champion of Achievement” recognition, honouring its consistent and outstanding achievements in elevating the HR solutions ecosystem across 2024-2026. Together, these accolades recognise Crown Workspace's continued excellence in workplace transformation, relocation management, sustainability consulting, and innovative solutions that help organisations create future-ready workplaces.

The HR Vendors of the Year Awards is widely regarded as one of Asia's most respected platforms for recognising excellence among HR and workplace solution providers. Entries are evaluated by an independent judging panel of HR leaders and experts, assessing nominees on criteria including people, products and services, innovation, leadership, and industry contribution. The awards recognise organisations that demonstrate exceptional expertise, business impact, and commitment to helping clients address evolving workplace challenges. The Trinity Champion of Achievement holds particular significance as it recognises Crown Workspace's sustained achievements over three consecutive years, from 2024 to 2026. This special recognition further reinforces Crown Workspace's consistent contribution to the HR and workplace solutions ecosystem in Hong Kong.

What distinguishes Crown Workspace is its ability to combine workplace consultancy, relocation expertise, sustainability leadership, and project execution into a single integrated offering. In a market where many Hong Kong organisations are rightsizing their offices, adopting hybrid working models, and seeking cost-effective ways to optimise their workplaces, Crown Workspace helps clients transform their offices while achieving ESG objectives through services such as furniture resale, storage solutions, and recycling programmes.

See also OceanX Summit brings leading ocean voices together to connect discovery with impact <p> Complementing these sustainability-focused initiatives is Crown Workspace's proven capability to deliver complex, business-critical projects, including high-security relocations, IT and infrastructure moves, and large-scale workplace transformations. Backed by strong customer satisfaction and industry-leading operational standards, Crown Workspace provides organisations with a trusted partner to navigate workplace change while creating more efficient, sustainable, and future-ready work environments.</p> <p>“We are honoured to receive both the Gold Award and this special recognition at the HR Vendors of the Year Awards,” said Jeffrey Chong, General Manager, Hong Kong, at Crown Worldwide Group.“The Trinity Champion of Achievement is particularly meaningful as it reflects the consistency of our work and the dedication of our team over the past three years. Hong Kong organisations are rethinking the role of the workplace. Increasingly, our clients are asking how they can create more flexible, sustainable and employee-centric environments while maintaining business continuity. These recognitions reflect our commitment to helping businesses navigate that transformation successfully. We remain focused on delivering secure and sustainable solutions that support our clients' business goals.”</p> <p> Building on these latest recognitions, Crown Workspace will continue investing in people, technology, and innovative workplace solutions, helping businesses create workplaces that are resilient, efficient, sustainable, and ready for the future.</p> <p> For more information, please visit Crown Workspace's website at crownworkspace.</p> <p>Hashtag: #CrownWorkspace #HRVendors #BestWorkplaceConsultancy</p> -p<p>The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.</p><p></p> About Crown Workspace <p> <b> Crown Workspace</b> helps organisations manage workplace change through commercial and specialist relocations, move management, storage, furniture solutions, IT relocation services, and workplace consultancy. Supported by the global capabilities of Crown Worldwide Group, Crown Workspace delivers tailored solutions that minimise disruption, maximise value, and create positive outcomes for businesses, employees, and the environment.</p> See also CPF Expands "Eggs for Next Gen" to 1,030 Schools, Advancing Food Security Through Better Access to Nutrition <p> Crown Workspace – Inspiring places and performance​ – </p> <p></p> <h2></h2>