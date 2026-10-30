IBS Proposes HK$563 Million Acquisition Of AI Chip Enterprise Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 October 2026 –(“IBS” or the“Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the“Group”; stock code: 0147) entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with the shareholder of QuantumCompute Solutions Limited (“QuantumCompute Solutions”) to acquire its entire equity interests for a consideration of HK$563 million. Upon Completion, QuantumCompute Solutions will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of IBS, and its financial results will be consolidated into the Group's financial statements.

QuantumCompute Solutions indirectly owns approximately 85.94% equity interest in Shanghai Tianjing Fulian. Shanghai Tiangjing Fulian is also 5.56%-owned by Foxconn Industrial Internet, the shares of which are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 601138). The Shanghai Tianjing Fulian Group is principally engaged in the design and development of AI SoC products and integrated solutions, with a particular focus on low-power, cost-effective AI computing and edge computing applications. Through its chip design capabilities and comprehensive technology solutions, the Shanghai Tianjing Fulian Group has established a solid technological foundation in AI inference and edge-side computing infrastructure. The Shanghai Tianjing Fulian Group is an officially authorised independent chip design house for MediaTek Inc., a leading global semiconductor company.

The Directors believe that the Acquisition will enable the Group to expand its business scope from its existing fintech and computing power services into AI chip design and edge computing infrastructure, thereby strengthening its technology capabilities and building a comprehensive ecosystem encompassing computer infrastructure, AI chips and AI application solutions. This strategic expansion aligns with strong growth in the AI semiconductor, edge computing, and digital infrastructure sectors, driven by rising demand for low-latency, real-time AI solutions as well as supportive government policies promoting semiconductor innovation and digital infrastructure investment.

See also 10 CENTS CAPITAL Completes US$20 Million Financing and Sets Out a Phased Deployment Plan <p> The Group has appointed Dr. Tang Tianshen as its chief strategic consultant to advise on the the strategic development and operations of the Group's fintech-related businesses. Dr. Tang holds a doctorate in electronic engineering from Texas A&M University and possesses extensive expertise spanning academic research, advanced chip design, and executive leadership in the semiconductor industry. Dr. Tang has served in senior roles of various leading technology companies, including Intel, Shanghai Hua Hong and SMIC.</p> <p> The Board considers that the transaction represents an opportunity to acquire immediate access to AI chip design capabilities, specialised technical talent, established technology assets, and growth opportunities in the AI industry. Compared with developing such capabilities internally, the Acquisition is expected to accelerate the Group's entry into the AI semiconductor and edge computing sectors, shorten development time, and strengthen its competitive position in the evolving digital economy. In the long term, the Acquisition is expected to support the establishment of an ecosystem covering computing infrastructure, AI chips, and AI application solutions, creating sustainable growth drivers and delivering long-term value to shareholders.</p> <p>Hashtag: #IBS</p> <p>The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.</p> <p></p> <h2></h2>