IBS Proposes HK$563 Million Acquisition Of AI Chip Enterprise Arabian Post
QuantumCompute Solutions indirectly owns approximately 85.94% equity interest in Shanghai Tianjing Fulian. Shanghai Tiangjing Fulian is also 5.56%-owned by Foxconn Industrial Internet, the shares of which are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 601138). The Shanghai Tianjing Fulian Group is principally engaged in the design and development of AI SoC products and integrated solutions, with a particular focus on low-power, cost-effective AI computing and edge computing applications. Through its chip design capabilities and comprehensive technology solutions, the Shanghai Tianjing Fulian Group has established a solid technological foundation in AI inference and edge-side computing infrastructure. The Shanghai Tianjing Fulian Group is an officially authorised independent chip design house for MediaTek Inc., a leading global semiconductor company.
The Directors believe that the Acquisition will enable the Group to expand its business scope from its existing fintech and computing power services into AI chip design and edge computing infrastructure, thereby strengthening its technology capabilities and building a comprehensive ecosystem encompassing computer infrastructure, AI chips and AI application solutions. This strategic expansion aligns with strong growth in the AI semiconductor, edge computing, and digital infrastructure sectors, driven by rising demand for low-latency, real-time AI solutions as well as supportive government policies promoting semiconductor innovation and digital infrastructure investment.
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