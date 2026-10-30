Swiss Central Bank Posts CHF44.2Bn Third Quarter Profit
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SNB erzielt nach 9 Monaten hohen Milliardengewinn
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Read more: SNB erzielt nach 9 Monaten hohen Milliardeng
Following a profit of 25.2 billion in the first half of the year, the third quarter period resulted in a profit of around CHF19 billion.
+ Should the SNB give more to the government and cantons?
The SNB recorded a gain of CHF43.3 billion on its foreign currency positions in the first three quarters and a small valuation gain of CHF1.2 billion on its gold holdings, the volume of which remained unchanged. There was also a minimal gain of CHF100 million on its Swiss franc positions.
The SNB said its results depend predominantly on developments in the gold, foreign exchange and capital markets. Significant fluctuations are therefore the norm, and it is only possible to a limited extent to draw conclusions about the full-year result from the interim figures.More More Swiss National Bank makes CHF26 billion profit
This content was published on Jan 9, 2026 The Swiss National Bank (SNB) has once again made a high profit in 2025. The government and cantons will benefit accordingly.Read more: Swiss National Bank makes CHF26 billion p
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