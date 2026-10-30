How Can The Public Shape The Future Of AI?

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Who does AI ultimately serve? The public? The companies that profit from the technology? Or is the answer more nuanced? In this episode of The Swiss Connection, we explore new ideas and approaches to developing AI. This content was published on October 30, 2026 - 10:00

I lead diverse teams of distribution specialists and multimedia journalists in creating multilingual content for a range of online platforms. I oversee the strategic development of our podcast and video products, driving innovative content creation and audience engagement. After training as a broadcast journalist at City University of London, I worked in production and on-air as a journalist or contributor for a range of prime-time TV and radio programmes at top-tier broadcasters including the BBC, NPR, Deutsche Welle, and various commercial networks.

More from this aut Multime

My work is focused on making videos and podcasts about science and technology topics. I specialize in developing explainatory video formats for mobile viewing, mixing animation and documentary styles. I studied filmmaking and animation at Zurich University of the Arts and began working as a video journalist at SWI swissinfo in 2004. Since then I have specialised in creating different styles of animation for our visual products.

More from this aut Multime

I analyse the risks, opportunities and concrete impacts of artificial intelligence on society and everyday life. Since joining SWI swissinfo in 2020, I translate the complexity of science and technology into stories that speak to a global audience. Born in Milan to an Italian-Egyptian family, I have been passionate about knowledge and writing since childhood. I worked between Milan and Paris as a multilingual editor for technology magazines before transitioning to international journalism with SWI swissinfo.

More from this aut Italian Departm

Apple PodcastsExternal link SpotifyExternal link YouTubeExternal link Amazon MusicExternal link iHeartRadioExternal link Podcast IndexExternal link CastboxExternal link OvercastExternal link Pocket CastsExternal link Podcast AddictExternal link DeezerExternal link Listen NotesExternal link PodchaserExternal link Player FMExternal link CastroExternal link GoodpodsExternal link True FansExternal link PandoraExternal link Buzzsprout RSS Feed External l

Subscribe toExternal Content

Swissinfo science journalist Sara Ibrahim speaks with Tammy Mackenzie, co-founder of The Aula FellowshipExternal link, a think tank and NGO whose mission is to ensure that everyone can participate in the conversation about how AI is being implemented in society.

Find out more about the 'The Swiss Connection' science podcast and our other Swiss podcasts in English here, on Apple PodcastsExternal link, or SpotifyExternal link.

More More Swiss AI The price of having a say on AI in Davos

This content was published on Feb 3, 2026 At the World Economic Forum, small organisations struggle to make their voices heard in the debate on artificial intelligence. A report from Davos.

Read more: The price of having a say on AI in