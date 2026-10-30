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Swiss Housing Shortage Stops Many Setting Up Home

Swiss Housing Shortage Stops Many Setting Up Home


Date: 2026-10-30 02:23:41

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Due to a lack of affordable housing, tens of thousands of people in Switzerland have put off setting up home independently. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss housing shortage stops many setting up home This content was published on October 30, 2026 - 10:29 3 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Deutsch de Wohnungsknappheit bremst die Haushaltsbildung Original Read more: Wohnungsknappheit bremst die Haushaltsbi

This is a conservative estimate, as the property consultancy Wüest Partner explained in a study published on Thursday. If the housing market were less tight, as many as 40,000 to 50,000 additional households could be created.

Young adults are particularly affected. They are staying with their parents for longer or sharing a flat with others. In some cases, separated couples are also unable to afford a second home.

More More Housing Buy or rent? Find out where you can afford to live in Switzerland

This content was published on Jul 11, 2026 Where do you stand the best chance of finding affordable housing? Where is renting cheaper than buying? Find out using the housing calculator.

Read more: Buy or rent? Find out where you can afford to live in Switze

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