Swiss Housing Shortage Stops Many Setting Up Home
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Wohnungsknappheit bremst die Haushaltsbildung
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This is a conservative estimate, as the property consultancy Wüest Partner explained in a study published on Thursday. If the housing market were less tight, as many as 40,000 to 50,000 additional households could be created.
Young adults are particularly affected. They are staying with their parents for longer or sharing a flat with others. In some cases, separated couples are also unable to afford a second home.More More Housing Buy or rent? Find out where you can afford to live in Switzerland
This content was published on Jul 11, 2026 Where do you stand the best chance of finding affordable housing? Where is renting cheaper than buying? Find out using the housing calculator.Read more: Buy or rent? Find out where you can afford to live in Switze
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