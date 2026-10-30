Français fr La Chaîne du Bonheur récolte plus de 5 millions pour le Soudan Original Read more: La Chaîne du Bonheur récolte plus de 5 millions pour le S العربية ar مؤسسة التضامن السويسرية تجمع أكثر من خمسة ملايين فرنك لمتضرري الحرب والمجاعة في السودان Read more: مؤسسة التضامن السويسرية تجمع أكثر من خمسة ملايين فرنك لمتضرري الحرب والمجاعة في ال

MENAFN - Swissinfo) A national fundraising day by Swiss Solidarity has raised more than CHF5 million for people impacted by war and famine in Sudan. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss Solidarity raises CHF5 million for Sudan war victims This content was published on October 30, 2026 - 10:43 1 minute Keystone-SDA

The fundraising arm of Swiss public broadcaster SRG, Swissinfo's parent company, has been raising money for humanitarian projects in the region since the conflict began in 2023.

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The exact amount is CHD5,001,260, according to a statement issued by the Swiss Solidarity Fund on Thursday evening. Pledges were collected between 0700 and 2300, by telephone, online or at post offices.

The day of solidarity was launched by the president of the Swiss Confederation, Guy Parmelin. A series of programmes accompanied the campaign to highlight the humanitarian situation and aid being provided on the ground.

After more than three years of war, the country is facing one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world. In addition to the food crisis and the risk of famine, the drought caused by the El Niño phenomenon is exacerbating the situation.

Since the start of the conflict, Swiss Solidarity has been supporting the affected populations by funding humanitarian projects run by its Swiss partner organisations in Sudan, Chad and South Sudan.

More More Humanitarian aid Swiss Solidarity launches fundraising day for Sudan war victims

This content was published on Oct 29, 2026 Swiss Solidarity raises funds for Sudan as war, hunger and drought deepen the crisis.

Read more: Swiss Solidarity launches fundraising day for Sudan war vi