Switzerland To Receive First Patriot Missile Parts Mid-2027
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Premiers éléments du Patriot mi 2027, dit Martin Pfister
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Read more: Premiers éléments du Patriot mi 2027, dit Martin Pf
He received confirmation of this from the US Ambassador to Switzerland.
A fire control unit comprising a radar, a launcher and associated equipment will be delivered by mid-2027. Ambassador Callista Gingrich also indicated that Switzerland could purchase the systems directly from the manufacturer, without going through the US government.
This is, however, subject to Congress giving its approval.
The minister was“surprised”, but is delighted with this good news. This gives Switzerland the prospect of expanding its surface-to-air defence capabilities.More More Swiss Politics Switzerland seeks direct defence contracts with US manufacturers
This content was published on Oct 28, 2026 The Federal Office for Defence Procurement (Armasuisse) plans to purchase defence equipment directly from American manufacturers in future, rather than through the US government.Read more: Switzerland seeks direct defence contracts with US manufact
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