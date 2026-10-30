Swiss Defence Contractor Wants Fresh Start After Fraud Probe
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Ruag tourne la page après une large enquête
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Read more: Ruag tourne la page après une large enq
“The complexity of these projects made the work demanding. However, this investment was a deliberate choice to prepare for our future, and it has borne fruit,” said Jürg Rötheli, chair of Ruag MRO.“We have ensured transparency, learnt the necessary lessons and laid foundations for a fresh start with peace of mind.”
Rötheli acknowledged that some aspects have not yet been fully resolved or require further action. He said that the next steps are already being planned, with a focus on transparency.
The affair came to light in 2025 when the Swiss Federal Audit Office scrutinised the management and governance of Ruag MRO. The findings of fraud and poor stock management were damning.More More Swiss Politics Audit slams Swiss military contractor for suspected fraud
This content was published on Feb 25, 2025 Auditors accuse Swiss military technology firm RUAG MRO of fraud, lack of transparency and a culture of error.Read more: Audit slams Swiss military contractor for suspected
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