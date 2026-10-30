Français fr Ruag tourne la page après une large enquête Original Read more: Ruag tourne la page après une large enq

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Swiss defence contractor RUAG wants to turn the page on a dark chapter following a spate of serious irregularities dating back to 2002. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss defence contractor wants fresh start after fraud probe This content was published on October 30, 2026 - 16:39 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

“The complexity of these projects made the work demanding. However, this investment was a deliberate choice to prepare for our future, and it has borne fruit,” said Jürg Rötheli, chair of Ruag MRO.“We have ensured transparency, learnt the necessary lessons and laid foundations for a fresh start with peace of mind.”

Rötheli acknowledged that some aspects have not yet been fully resolved or require further action. He said that the next steps are already being planned, with a focus on transparency.

The affair came to light in 2025 when the Swiss Federal Audit Office scrutinised the management and governance of Ruag MRO. The findings of fraud and poor stock management were damning.

More More Swiss Politics Audit slams Swiss military contractor for suspected fraud

This content was published on Feb 25, 2025 Auditors accuse Swiss military technology firm RUAG MRO of fraud, lack of transparency and a culture of error.

Read more: Audit slams Swiss military contractor for suspected