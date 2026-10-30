Deutsch de Oktoberwetter war etwas zu warm und arm an Niederschlägen Original Read more: Oktoberwetter war etwas zu warm und arm an Niederschl

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The average temperature in Switzerland in October was eight degrees Celcius, which was 1.4 degrees above the reference period from 1991 to 2020. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss October weather warmer and drier than average This content was published on October 30, 2026 - 16:47 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

But the tempertaures were some distance off record highs, said the Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology (MeteoSwiss).

Average October temperatures are so far ranked 11th warmest since records began in 1864. The warmest October on record was in 2022, with an average temperature of 10.4 degrees.

October 2026 saw below-average rainfall until shortly before the end of the month. There was more rain in the Jura region as far as Basel, but cantons Graubünden, Valais, the southern side of the Alps and the Engadin recorded precipitation deficits, some of which were considerable.

In terms of sunshine duration, many regions of Switzerland failed to match the 1991–2020 average in October. Only Ticino and the centre of the country recorded more hours of sunshine by comparison.

Autumn colours earlier

Following the record-breaking heat and drought during the summer half-year of 2026, vegetation reacted differently in October to cooler temperatures and scattered rainfall.

Drought stress had already led to colour change and leaf fall in some regions by late summer, but the 'true' autumnal colour change set in later than usual.

The premature leaf colour change was observed among beech trees, hornbeams, lime trees, horse chestnuts, birches and fruit trees by about three to four weeks.

The partial recovery in early October resembled a 'second spring' in some places. For example, a second flush of leaves and flowering was observed regionally on some apple and pear trees. Spring-flowering plants such as daisies and knapweed also produced a second flush of flowers.

+ How we produce news in English

Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

Related Stories Popular Stories N

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiati

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ....