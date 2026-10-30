Brazil's Arab-Bound Machinery Exports Fall 42%

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Brazilian exports of machinery and equipment to Arab countries are declining this year, bucking the sector's overall upward trend. According to data for January through September compiled by the Brazilian Machinery and Equipment Industry Association (Abimaq ) and sent to ANBA, Arab countries bought USD 210 million worth of Brazilian products this year, down 42.71% from the same period last year.

Exports to Arab countries are bucking the industry's overall trend this year. Total machinery and equipment exports reached USD 10.1 billion, up 5.5% from the same period in 2025. Among Arab countries, Gulf nations are the leading buyers of Brazilian machinery and equipment. The UAE imported USD 101.6 million through September, down 33.9%. Saudi Arabia, the second-largest destination this year, recorded a 22.6% decline, to USD 38.9 million. Qatar, the third-largest destination, imported USD 18 million from Brazil, nearly double the USD 9.6 million recorded through September last year.

The main destinations for Brazilian machinery exports this year are South America, accounting for 33.4% of total exports, North America (32.4%) and Europe (12.8%). All other destinations combined account for the remaining 21.4% of sector sales.

Conversely, Brazilian imports of machinery and equipment from Arab countries are up 44.4% this year. Through September, Brazil imported USD 48.1 million worth of products from the region, compared with USD 33.3 million in the same period last year.

Among Arab countries, the leading suppliers to Brazil this year are the United Arab Emirates, with USD 38.9 million in machinery and equipment exports, up 66.2%, and Tunisia. The North African country exported USD 8.3 million worth of machinery and equipment to Brazil, a 6% increase. Brazil's largest overall suppliers of machinery and equipment are China, the United States, Germany, Italy, Japan and South Korea.

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Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Archive/CNI

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