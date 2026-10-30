Govt Sets Up National Social Security Board For Unorganised, Gig And Platform Workers

MENAFN - KNN India)The Ministry of Labour and Employment has notified the constitution of the National Social Security Board for Unorganised Workers and Gig and Platform Workers under the Code on Social Security, bringing digital platform workers within the country's statutory social security framework.

The Board will recommend welfare schemes for different categories of unorganised workers, including gig and platform workers, and monitor the implementation of social security schemes administered by the Central Government.

Board to Include Govt, Industry and Worker Representatives

The Board will be chaired by the Union Minister for Labour and Employment and include representatives from Central and State Governments, aggregator companies, employers, civil society organisations, workers' unions and associations representing gig and platform workers.

Its composition provides representation to both companies and workers in the platform-based economy.

Mandate Includes Welfare Schemes and Monitoring

The Board will meet at least three times a year and advise the Central Government on matters relating to the administration of the Code.

Its responsibilities include recommending suitable social security schemes for different categories of unorganised, gig and platform workers, monitoring existing welfare schemes, reviewing record-keeping functions at the State level and examining expenditure from the relevant fund and account.

The Central Government may also assign additional functions to the Board from time to time.

The Board is expected to play a key role in shaping welfare policy and reviewing the implementation of social security measures for workers in the unorganised sector and the expanding gig and platform economy.

(KNN Bureau)

