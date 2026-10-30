Pharma Exports To Europe, ASEAN And Latin America Drive India's 4.9% Growth To USD 16.13 Bn In H1 FY27: Pharmexcil

MENAFN - KNN India)India's pharmaceutical exports grew nearly 5 per cent to USD 16.13 billion in the first half of the current financial year, driven by stronger demand from Europe, ASEAN and Latin America, according to data released by the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil) on Thursday.

Exports stood at USD 15.38 billion in the corresponding period last fiscal year, with growth recorded across drug formulations and biologicals, bulk drugs and drug intermediates, and surgical products.

During the second quarter (July-September 2026), pharmaceutical exports rose 3.05 per cent to USD 8.04 billion from USD 7.8 billion a year earlier. September recorded the highest monthly export value at USD 2,744.05 million, up 4.68 per cent from September 2025, PTI reported.

Europe Leads Regional Demand

Exports to Europe increased 9.66 per cent to USD 3,288.27 million during the first half, accounting for 20.38 per cent of India's total pharmaceutical exports.

Shipments to ASEAN grew 21.54 per cent, while exports to Latin America and the Caribbean rose 16.58 per cent and those to Africa increased 6.48 per cent.

Pharmexcil highlighted that diversified regional demand helped sustain overall export growth despite a moderation in shipments to the US.

Bulk Drugs, Intermediates Record Double-Digit Growth

Drug formulations and biologicals remained the largest export segment, accounting for 73.84 per cent of total shipments and registering growth of 3.81 per cent.

Exports of bulk drugs and drug intermediates increased 12.07 per cent, while surgical product shipments rose 9.53 per cent.

Pharmexcil Chairman Namit Joshi said India had established a global reputation for quality, affordable medicines and large-scale manufacturing, but the next phase of growth should focus on moving up the value chain.

“The next phase of our growth should focus on moving up the value chain, where Indian companies are not just suppliers but active partners in pharmaceutical innovation,” he added, as quoted by PTI.

Joshi noted that Europe offered significant opportunities for co-development of complex generics, biosimilars and specialised therapies.

Pharmexcil Vice Chairman Bhavin Mehta said double-digit growth in bulk drugs and intermediates reflected the breadth of India's domestic manufacturing capabilities.

Continued investment in quality systems, advanced manufacturing and regulatory preparedness would support greater global participation by Indian exporters, including MSMEs, Mehta added.

(KNN Bureau)

