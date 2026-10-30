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PM Modi To Release Rs 18,690 Crore PM-KISAN Instalment To 9.34 Crore Farmers

PM Modi To Release Rs 18,690 Crore PM-KISAN Instalment To 9.34 Crore Farmers


Date: 2026-10-30 02:20:18

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Oct 30 (KNN) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 24th instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme on October 30 at Banaskantha, Gujarat, transferring more than Rs 18,690 crore to over 9.34 crore farmers through Direct Benefit Transfer.

The programme will also include the dedication of 521 units developed under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) and the inauguration of 12 horticulture clusters.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will participate in the programme from Raisen, Madhya Pradesh.

The first 23 instalments of PM-KISAN have resulted in the disbursement of more than Rs 4.47 lakh crore to farmers across the country.

Under the AIF, investments of around Rs 1.75 lakh crore have been made across more than 2.28 lakh projects.

(KNN Bureau)

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KNN India

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