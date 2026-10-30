PM Modi To Release Rs 18,690 Crore PM-KISAN Instalment To 9.34 Crore Farmers
The programme will also include the dedication of 521 units developed under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) and the inauguration of 12 horticulture clusters.
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will participate in the programme from Raisen, Madhya Pradesh.
The first 23 instalments of PM-KISAN have resulted in the disbursement of more than Rs 4.47 lakh crore to farmers across the country.
Under the AIF, investments of around Rs 1.75 lakh crore have been made across more than 2.28 lakh projects.
(KNN Bureau)
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