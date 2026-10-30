India To Host CGIAR Science And Partnership Week 2027 In New Delhi From April 1217

MENAFN - KNN India)India will host the CGIAR Science and Partnership Week 2027 in New Delhi from April 12 to 17, bringing together more than 5,000 delegates, including researchers, farmers, government representatives, startups and businesses from across the world.

The event will be organised by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), under the Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE), in collaboration with CGIAR.

DARE Secretary and ICAR Director General Dr M. L. Jat said the event would focus on strengthening international agricultural research cooperation and sharing India's agricultural innovations with countries in the Global South, particularly in Africa.

He identified climate-resilient agriculture, digital agriculture and AgriStack, farm mechanisation, millets, natural farming and sustainable agricultural practices as areas for international collaboration.

The event will also discuss climate resilience, water management, soil health, public-private partnerships, startups, and the participation of youth and women in agriculture.

CGIAR Executive Managing Director Dr Ismahane Elouafi said the event would build on the longstanding partnership between India and CGIAR and help shape priorities for the next 50 years of agricultural cooperation.

Dr Himanshu Pathak, Director General of ICRISAT, said the event would provide an opportunity to showcase India's agricultural developments, share innovations and develop solutions to emerging challenges in agriculture and food systems.

India's partnership with CGIAR spans more than five decades, with 10 CGIAR research centres currently working in the country across areas including crops, water, livestock, fisheries, nutrition and policy.

The first CGIAR Science Week was held in Nairobi, Kenya, in April 2025. The 2027 edition in New Delhi will focus on translating agricultural research into impact, strengthening South-South cooperation and exploring the contribution of agricultural innovation to India's vision for 2047.

The programme and list of speakers will be announced in the coming months.

(KNN Bureau)