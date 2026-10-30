NSIC Presents Dividend Of Rs 47.76 Crore To Government For FY26

MENAFN - KNN India)The National Small Industries Corporation Limited (NSIC) has presented a dividend of Rs 47.76 crore to the Government of India for the financial year 2025–26.

NSIC Chairman-cum-Managing Director Dr Subhransu Sekhar Acharya presented the dividend to Union MSME Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and Minister of State for MSME Shobha Karandlaje on October 28, in the presence of MSME Secretary Bharat Khera and senior officials.

NSIC reported revenue of Rs 3,767 crore and profit after tax of Rs 159 crore in FY26, registering growth over the previous financial year.

The corporation provides integrated support services to micro and small enterprises and implements various government initiatives for the MSME sector.

(KNN Bureau)

