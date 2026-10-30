Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
NSIC Presents Dividend Of Rs 47.76 Crore To Government For FY26

NSIC Presents Dividend Of Rs 47.76 Crore To Government For FY26


Date: 2026-10-30 02:20:17

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Oct 30 (KNN) The National Small Industries Corporation Limited (NSIC) has presented a dividend of Rs 47.76 crore to the Government of India for the financial year 2025–26.

NSIC Chairman-cum-Managing Director Dr Subhransu Sekhar Acharya presented the dividend to Union MSME Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and Minister of State for MSME Shobha Karandlaje on October 28, in the presence of MSME Secretary Bharat Khera and senior officials.

NSIC reported revenue of Rs 3,767 crore and profit after tax of Rs 159 crore in FY26, registering growth over the previous financial year.

The corporation provides integrated support services to micro and small enterprises and implements various government initiatives for the MSME sector.

(KNN Bureau)

MENAFN30102026000155011030ID1111891971


KNN India

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search